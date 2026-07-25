Fundraiser For Megan's Final Rest

Last night Wednesday June 24th, 2026 Megan Marie Robison calmly and peacefully passed away in her sleep free of pain and surrounded by myself (her husband) and her cousin Christie. We sat with her as she took her final breath, I checked her pulse, then out my ear to her chest and heard her final 2 heartbeats. She fought a hell of a fight all the way until her final breath. She may have been small but she was very scrappy. She leaves behind our 3 children Rion, 13 y/o, Layne, 11 y/o, Luci, 9y/o, and her bonus son Phoenix, 17y/o who she loved as her own son. Our story is a very long one and honestly I don't have the mental strength to write it all out here but 17 years just doesn't seem long enough. It all seems like it flashed before my eyes. She was a beautiful woman inside and out who loved our children so much and dedicated her life to making sure they had the best life possible. She was initially diagnosed with stage 3 cervical cancer on May 14th, 2025. We got confirmation late May 2025 via PET scan. I quit my job to become her full-time caregiver and to take care of our children. Family first. A few hospitalizations later and she started external radiation which was completed in August 2025. Internal radiation (brachytherapy) was done early September 2025 followed by 3 months of waiting to see how well it did or didn't work. Early December 2025 she had a follow-up PET scan to check the status and 10 days before Christmas we were informed that it had metastasized to her liver, stomach, and ribs. Despite we gave our children a great Christmas. The following months were full of hospitalizations and a chemo treatment here and there. Unfortunately it wasn't enough. A month ago I had to have her taken by ambulance to the ER because her respiration was horrible and she felt clammy. She was transferred to another hospital where she spent 2 days getting treated and fluids before being discharged back home on hospice. Late this past Friday night I had to have her taken by ambulance again because she had what seemed like a seizure but I knew wasn't one. Her blood pressure had dropped horribly low causing her to pass out. The hospital said her sodium and hemoglobin levels were both low and gave her 1-3 weeks leaning more towards a week. She made it 4 more days. They wanted to transfer her to another hospital again but I declined and chose to bring her home. After arriving back home, getting her situated and comfortable, she fell asleep and I took a nap myself. Upon waking a few hours later she was awake, alert, lucid, and coherent!!! Things she really hadn't been in WEEKS!!! She asked me questions, we had conversations, it was magical and a miracle!!!! I'll be forever grateful for those last few days and conversations! We said things to one another that we'd always wanted to but never had before. Her last few days she was comfortable and at peace. She was able to spend time with our children, her mother, her cousin, and myself (obviously). Late Tuesday night her nausea was getting the best of her and it made for a rough night but I did everything I could to comfort her. Yesterday she awoke with the nausea still full bore and her stomach hurting which I did my best to get under control with her medications. It wasn't turning out to be a good day at all. Restless legs started kicking in for her and she begged me to put her in a warm bath. After arguing it a bit with her I caved in and drew her a bath which looking back on I should have went with my gut on. Within a minute of getting her in the tub her blood pressure rapidly dropped again and yet again she passed out. I immediately got her back into bed and put her on oxygen. I begged and pleaded with her to hold on for just a few more hours as Christie was making her way down from Chicago in a severe thunderstorm. Christie arrived just before 9pm, laid next to her and held her for an hour before Megan finally succumbed to her final rest. She will be forever loved and missed by all of those of us who love her and knew her. She touched so many lives in her 43 years on this planet. She was also very strong in her unwavering faith. Going to the park, Great Wolf Lodge, the pool, and numerous other activities won't be the same without her. Any and all help is and will always be greatly appreciated by myself and our children. Thank you so very much!

Love,

The Robison Family