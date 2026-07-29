Fundraiser for Jennifer

Hello everyone, I’m making this fundraiser for my mom. She has multiple autoimmune disorders and other health issues as well, she takes steroids on a daily basis and is waiting to get disability. My mom’s been door dashing due to losing her job due to her health and missing work, she’s unable to DoorDash because both of her cars have broke down as well. The money raised would be helping her with bills and other necessities such as prescriptions costs etc. if anyone knows my mom you know she’s big hearted and would give her last for anyone and that she also never asks for help, so I’m hoping this will give her a little boost and take some stress off her shoulders. Thank you so much for reading and god bless🩷