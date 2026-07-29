Fundraiser For Family Vehicle

"Hi everyone,

I'm reaching out with a small but important request. I'm working hard to build a small business selling [What I sell, Hand Routed Signs/ Carvings/ Wood Burning (aka Pyrography)/ and so forth] at our local farmers market. It's been going well, and I have steady customers, but right now my car needs [specific repairs, some engine work/ needs new ball joint and bearings/ needs new tires/ front end alignment/ and some suspension work] that will cost around $[2,000]. Without these fixes, I can't reliably transport my items to and from the market. This is a BIG source of income right now, and getting the car back on the road will let me keep growing the business, bring out more inventory, and serve more customers. Any amount helps — every $5 or $10 adds up fast. If you can't contribute, please share this post with everyone; that would mean a lot. Thank you so much for considering helping me out!

Sincerely, Gary Litchfield