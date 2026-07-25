Fundraiser for Colin and Nancy Campbell

After more than 63 years of faithful marriage, beloved servants of God, Nana and Grandad to sooo many, Colin and Nancy Campbell are walking through a painful trial. Colin recently received a cancer diagnosis, turning their lives upside down in this difficult season.

Through it all, they are trusting the Lord for healing, comfort and strength.

We believed God knows him best and is with them.

A Legacy of Faith.

Colin and Nancy have blessed countless people worldwide through his pastorship, including my own family as we have met them several times at conferences and at family camp, for their Above Rubies ministries.

Their testimonies and strong walk with God have encouraged many families in faith, marriage and discipleship.

We would love to be able to bless them in return as part of the body of Christ.





Bearing one another’s burdens Galatians 6:2,





in as much as you did it to one of the least of these …you did it unto Me. Matthew 25:40





It will be a huge blessing to them both, any amount 100% will go to Colin and Nancy Campbell.

We are all lifting them up in prayer with Love from Nicola Grab on behalf of the Grab family and Nadia Mutana and her family.