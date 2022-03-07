Help Fund My Next CD of 14 Christian Songs

Goal:
USD $1,000
Raised:
USD $295
Campaign funds will be received by JOHN Bennett
Hi, I'm John Bennett. I'm a Christian songwriter who has helped many other Christian songwriters with their music. I have been giving away my original music CDs that tell people about Jesus. You probably received one of these FREE CDs in the past. These CDs require a lot of time and money to produce, and now I'm asking for your support in making my next CD with 14 original songs. My goal is to give away as many CDs as possible, to tell more people about Jesus and lead them into worshiping God. So please help me by supporting my effort to give away 1000 CDs in the coming several months. I will need to raise $1000 by April 30th so I can begin.
Thank You. John Bennett
Be sure to check out all my recordings at: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLB8kZ_1SeK4wsNtEoYwlEzCbGVt0XA6ny
I fully support this
John, this is the best album I have heard from you... excellent lyrics and the arrangements are excellent... I would be bold to say that you are now giving Larry Norman some competition... excellent my brother!!!!!
I fully support this
I fully support this
I fully support this
Good work. Keep it up
Cmon everybody let’s chip in I’m feeling like the more we help the better this project will sound
God Bless your music.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.