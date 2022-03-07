Help Fund My Next CD of 14 Christian Songs

Hi, I'm John Bennett. I'm a Christian songwriter who has helped many other Christian songwriters with their music. I have been giving away my original music CDs that tell people about Jesus. You probably received one of these FREE CDs in the past. These CDs require a lot of time and money to produce, and now I'm asking for your support in making my next CD with 14 original song s. My goal is to give away as many CDs as possible, to tell more people about Jesus and lead them into worshiping God. So please help me by supporting my effort to give away 1000 CDs in the coming several months. I will need to raise $1000 by April 30th so I can begin.





Thank You. John Bennett





Be sure to check out all my recordings at: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLB8kZ_1SeK4wsNtEoYwlEzCbGVt0XA6ny

