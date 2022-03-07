Help Fund My Next CD of 14 Christian Songs

Campaign created by John Bennett

Campaign funds will be received by JOHN Bennett

Goal: USD $1,000
Raised: USD $295

Hi, I'm John Bennett. I'm a Christian songwriter who has helped many other Christian songwriters with their music.  I have been giving away my original music CDs that tell people about Jesus. You probably received one of these FREE CDs in the past.   These CDs require a lot of time and money to produce, and now I'm asking for your support in making my next CD with 14 original songs. My goal is to give away as many CDs as possible, to tell more people about Jesus and lead them into worshiping God. So please help me by supporting my effort to give away 1000 CDs in the coming several months. I will need to raise $1000 by April 30th so I can begin. 


Thank You.  John Bennett


Be sure to check out all my recordings at:   https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLB8kZ_1SeK4wsNtEoYwlEzCbGVt0XA6ny

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
11 months ago

Gabrielle Peralez
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 years ago

John Bennett
$ 20.00 USD
2 years ago

I fully support this

Leseagle
$ 20.00 USD
2 years ago

John, this is the best album I have heard from you... excellent lyrics and the arrangements are excellent... I would be bold to say that you are now giving Larry Norman some competition... excellent my brother!!!!!

John Bennett
$ 20.00 USD
2 years ago

I fully support this

John Bennett
$ 20.00 USD
2 years ago

I fully support this

John Bennett
$ 20.00 USD
2 years ago

I fully support this

Sharon Doffing
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Good work. Keep it up

Mike Heilman
$ 25.00 USD
2 years ago

Cmon everybody let’s chip in I’m feeling like the more we help the better this project will sound

annonymous
$ 20.00 USD
2 years ago

God Bless your music.

