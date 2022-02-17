Open for Extrinsic Fraud and Fraud Upon the Court

Back in Dane County Circuit Court with a Motion to Open the Judgment of $1.1 million dollars in awards entered against him by Extrinsic Fraud and Fraud upon the Court practiced upon him. The Extrinsic Fraud was by FEMA, the media, and the Obama administration by presenting Exercise L-366 conducted on 12/13/12 as a real-time (LIVE) mass shooting in which 20 children and six adults were killed. I have new proof it was a FEMA Drill (Extrinsic Fraud), including its listing on CT FEMA's schedule, the FEMA manual for the event itself, Brian Davidson's analysis of CT State Police Crime Scene Photos (which not only show it was not a mass murder but that it was not even an operating school), and the FBI Consolidated Crime Report for 2012, which shows 0 murders or non-negligent manslaughters in Newtown during 2012, which means there were none in Sandy Hook, which is a subdivision of Newtown.



The Fraud upon the Court was by committed by Officers of the Court, including Leonard Pozner attorneys, Genevieve M. Zimmerman and Jacob Zimmerman, who (separately and jointly) perpetrated Fraud upon the Court by falsely alleging a death that did not occur and suborning perjury by presenting in support the deposition testimony of an impostor witness; and by Dane County Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington, who disallowed Dr. Fetzer from challenging the extrinsic fraud by setting aside his extensive and detailed evidence that the purported death had not occurred but was based upon a staged event, which the media and the federal government had declared to be a real event to promote the government’s gun-control agenda, on the basis of which he granted Summary Judgment to Plaintiff, by sanctioning Dr. Fetzer when he sought to expose the identity of the impostor witness.





I was thereby denying him a real contest in the hearing of case No. 18 CV 3122, Pozner v Fetzer, et al.; and by denying the existence of disputed facts when they were pervasive and fundamental to the case, on appeal at 2021 WI App. 27, 397 Wis. 2d 243, 959 N. W. 89 (Wis. Ct. App. 2021), WI Sup Ct, cert denied, and by the U.S. Supreme Court, cert denied. You can find the documents available on-line at Jim Fetzer, Ph.D., Motion to Open Judgment Pursuant to Extrinsic Fraud and Fraud Upon the Court, https://jameshfetzer.org/2024/06/jim-fetzer-ph-d-motion-to-open-judgment-pursuant-to-extrinsic-fraud-and-fraud-upon-the-court/





JURISDICTION:





1. This case is brought under the rule announced in the case of United States v Throckmorton, 98 U. S. 61 (1878) that Fraud upon the Court may be brought at any time in any court when a party has been prevented from presenting a valid defense.

2. It would be “manifestly unconscionable” for this decision to stand; indeed, case No. 18 CV 3122, Pozner v Fetzer, et al., seems to be a perfect example of Fraud upon the Court as SCOTUS intended (Donald Griffin Jr., Equitable Relief from Judgments Obtained by Fraud, Intrinsic and Extrinsic, 36 Marq. L. Rev. 198 (1952).

3. It entails the Violation of Constitutional Rights Under Color of Law as defined Under 18 U.S.C. § 241 and § 242 by denying Dr. Fetzer his 7th Amendment Right to a Trial by Jury, and his 14th Amendment Right to Equal Protection because the Summary Judgment protocols of WI vary widely from those of other states, such as TX.

5, And pursuant to the Wisconsin Code of Judicial Conduct as set forth in Ch. 60 of the Wisconsin Supreme Court and WI Statute 806.07(2)k “This section does not limit the power of a court to entertain an independent action to relieve a party from judgment, order, or proceeding, or to set aside a judgment for fraud on the court”.





When I published Nobody Died at Sandy Hook: It was a FEMA Drill to Promote Gun Control (2015; 2nd ed., 2016), with thirteen contributors (including six Ph.D. professors), amazon.com banned the book less than a month later (even though it had sold nearly 500 copies). I released it for free as a PDF. Mike Adams wrote about it, "The Most Dangerous Mind in America" on False Flags and Extreme Censorship.





In 2018, I was sued for defamation in Madison, WI, over an uncertified death certificate in the book. The Court would not allow me to present my proof that nobody had died on the (absurd) ground that it had nothing to do with the truth or accuracy of the death certificate, which alleged the decedent--Noah Pozner--died at Sandy Hook on 14 December 2012 of "multiple gunshot wounds".

I introduced reports from two forensic document examiners, both of whom concluded that it was fake, but the Court simply set them aside as "someone else's opinion". Ignoring my standing as a journalist, the Court ignored the disputed fact of the authenticity of the document and found me guilty of defamation, even though there was no finding of negligence. I was guilty of defamation without fault.

The trial for damages was captured perfectly by Kevin Barrett, "The Legal Lynching of a Truth-Seeker: Jim Fetzer's Stalinist-Style Show Trial". When I appealed the abuse of Summary Judgment, the Wisconsin Court of Appeals District IV made (what Ron Avery characterizes as) gross errors. The Wisconsin Supreme Court has denied my Petition for Review without a word of explanation the same day Remington settles for $73,000,000 without establishing that anyone died at Sandy Hook. The fake shooting is being used to undermine our right to keep and bear arms, as it was planned to do.

As a former Marine Corps officer, I was obligated to carry this case to the US Supreme Court (to no avail). The Circuit Court of Dane County denied the right to present a defense and to have the disputed facts decided by a jury. I have been saddled with $1.1m in liens as a result of a SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuit against Public Participation) to punish those who speak out and expose fraud and corruption by the government. I am doing what I can to protect your rights.





If this case stands, then we can be deprived of life, liberty or property without due process of law. I am doing this for all of use but I need your help! I have the law and the evidence on my side. What I don't have is the money. I am doing this for the sake of the nation. None of these funds will be used to pay the liability I am fighting but only for legal expenses incurred. Lend a hand if you can. Thanks!