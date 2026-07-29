Funding Strength in the Storm

In December of 2022, my world was calm. I had an excellent job, purchased a home, and was serving at Celebration Church in Georgetown. I had built a good life. And then in an instant, I suffered a debilitating stroke, and my entire world was overturned. Still, within 3 months I returned to work with gratitude and determination. I managed to continue in my job for quite some time. Working was a great gift.





After some personnel and management changes, my increased workload became progressively difficult for me to manage, and I began the process of taking a leave of absence using my short-term disability. When the short-term disability ended, my company let me go in June of 2025.





I have spent countless hours in pursuit of assistance in any way I could find to help me stay on my feet financially, while adapting to become a capable disabled individual again. While I continue to press forward and work on my recovery from the stroke, the stress from taking on all the necessary research, paperwork, phone calls, meetings, and having no means of income has been overwhelming. I have no current income to keep my bills paid.





With the support of good friends, I’m working on several fundraising efforts to bring my bills back into good standing and regain some stability. My goal is to hold onto my home and my car; the pieces of stability I still have, and to find a roommate who can help reduce monthly expenses. I am looking for a part-time job to get me back into the workplace. I believe that God will provide all these things, and He will help me reclaim the strong, independent working woman I was before my stroke.





I have carried this burden by myself for so long, but God made me realize it was too big for me alone. Psalm 34:18 says, “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” This journey has tested my faith and strength. The thought of losing my home and having no place to go is devastating, but God knows. He has guided me; He will continue to help me in my recovery; and He has a great plan for my future!





Jeremiah 29:11: “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you a hope and a future.”





Thank you for your kindness and donation. Your kindness will give me the space to heal and relieve the overwhelming financial pressure I’ve been carrying. These contributions will help me pay my mortgage, utilities, car payment, and car insurance. Every donation, no matter the size, helps me stay afloat during a time when I am doing everything I can to rebuild my health. It is a reminder that I am not alone in this fight. It is hope when hope feels scarce. It is the strength I need to face another day!





Thank you for reading my story, for standing with me in faith and love, for sharing it, and for being part of my journey toward healing.





With all my heart and gratitude,

Lizza



