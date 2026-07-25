Funding Stability: Help Shanda Cross the CNA Line

Hello, my name is Shanda. Today I am kindly asking for your support as I work toward becoming a Certified Nursing Assistant. Over the past year, my children and I have experienced significant life changes that required us to relocate to a new state after losing our transportation. Since then, I have been actively searching for employment within my previous field. I have not been able to secure a position.

Since I have not been able to locate work, I decided to invest in a new career that would provide long- term stability for my family. I enrolled in a Certified Nursing Assistant training program with the hope of building a meaningful career in healthcare and creating better opportunities for myself and my children.

To begin the program, I was able to take out a small loan to cover the upfront costs and arranged a payment plan with the school for the remaining balance. I have since successfully completed the course, but I still have an outstanding balance, which is hindering me from taking the state test. I am asking for help because paying these remaining expenses will allow me to take my state certification and begin applying for CNA positions. This is the last step between completing my training and starting a career that can provide stable income, reliable transportation, and a more secure future for my family.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for supporting my family during this important time in our lives.



