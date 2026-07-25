Funding Medical Treatments and Trips

I'm sorry. I don't have a picture at the moment that isn't really old. I need money for gas, a possible/occasional night in a hotel, and uncovered medical expenses, alternative treatments and such. I looked for bus rides, but they don't come this far north.





I recently learned I have bladder with potential for prostate cancer. The doctor said I need treatment once or twice a week for months, but the closest place I can get it is 120 miles away thru some blistering hot territory. The chances I could wind up with complications along the way are pretty high, considering my old car as it is. I need payers that all these roundtrips go off without a hitch. Please, also pray I don't need the belt replaced or anything major like that.







