Funding For Storefront

We have found a home for our local online business, meaning an actual store that customers can not only walk-in and buy the wonderful table-top roleplaying games, trading card games, board games, along with the accessories that we sell but also that those same customers will have a place to play them. There will be tables set up to play the games, a snack bar with chips, candy bars, sodas, water, and self-serve coffee; all which will be reasonably priced. We will also still offer custom dice and miniature 3d resin prints at the shop as well, where our customers will now have the option to pick them up in-store or have them shipped to them. We will also still be making most of the accessories like the dice, miniatures, deck boxes, etc in house as well.