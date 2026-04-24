Funding for my 5 year old son

Any help at this point to be honest would be a Godsend. I am desperate and have asked everyone I know.





My youngest son (5 years old) needs to be assessed for autism and there's a 2-3 year long waitlist. He struggles so bad in school and with sensory issues.





If we wanted to have him assessed sooner its expensive and only a 3 week wait. But its between 3-5k. Its a team of 5 specialists. And its way beyond what I can afford. Ive tried taking out loans but my credit (which I've been working on) will not let me.





I've begged friends and family and started a gofundme but no one wants or can help.





I've been so fkn depressed, I feel like im failing as a mother to get my son help that he needs.





At this point I'd be even ecstatic to get $5





Im sorry for asking, I am so embarrassed I dont know what else to do.





To anyone who can help, thank you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.