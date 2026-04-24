Funding for my 2 Daughter's Dad

My Husband and I have been separated for about 14 year's, but still legally Married and we have 2 young beautiful daughter's ages 19 and 17.

A few month's ago he suddenly became sick.

They moved back home to Nome where currently still living.

He had a job but his illness kept him in and out of the hospital.

Both daughter's took on job's to try to stay afloat.

He lost a significant amount of weight and recently had surgery.

I'm doing a 50/50 in which the winner will receive $500 and my Children's Dad will receive $500.

I will keep board updated and will do the drawing Live.

If Board does not fill whatever amount collected will be divided equally between my Children's Father and the Winner.

I have PayPal, Venmo, Chime and Global.

Thank you.

Katherine Ivanoff