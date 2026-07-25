Funding for lessons

After getting sick, I found myself in a tough spot. The little bit of money I had saved was quickly spent on housing and basic needs, since I wasn’t able to work full-time and was barely managing part-time work. As an older person trying to start something new, I realized that traditional options like sponsorship weren’t available to me. That’s why I’m turning to GoFundMe and the kindness of this community for support.

Your help will go directly toward covering the cost of classes and lessons, which are essential for me to get started. The initial support will go toward core lessons, and as I progress, there are more advanced levels that require additional funding. If I’m able to raise enough, I’ll also be able to invest in my own equipment, storage, and travel, as well as support my social platform—which I hope will become a source of income once I’m established. This isn’t just about getting through a difficult time; it’s about building a long-term path forward.

This fundraiser is more than just starting over—it's a rebirth, a new beginning. Any support, even just enough for the core lessons, would mean the world to me. If I reach my goal, I’ll be able to start this journey and, in the future, help others who face similar challenges. Thank you for considering a donation and sharing my story.