Funding for a recent Amputee

I am raising funds for my cousin Tammy Jackson. On Tuesday, July 9th, she had to have her left leg amputated due to bone disease. A few years ago, she had her foot amputated, but still had her heel, and she was doing okay. Recent complications led to her leg being removed just above the knee.

She has been out of work since about July 1st, as she's been in the hospital all this time.

Tammy's Mom passed away this past January. They lived together and paid the bills together. Tammy's adult son also lives there but is on disability. So Tammy has had to carry the bulk of the bills herself.





She needs to go through physical and occupational therapy to learn how to get around. They said it usually takes two to three weeks.





Tammy works a job that has no benefits and no sick days. Therefore, she needs to cover the expenses so that utilities aren't shut off or, worse yet, she doesn't lose her house.





She will also be limited as it takes months to fully heal and get fitted with a prosthetic.





We, Tammy's family, are appealing for help to cover her salary and incidental expenses during the recovery period.

Tammy didn't ask for this to be done; in fact, she told her son not to ask me to do this (I've done this before). But she has no other options for income at this point.

Thank you in advance for any contribution you can offer.