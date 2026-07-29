Funding First Book

I am raising funds to launch my first book, If I Owned A Nation. As far as I know, it represents the first time in human history that one person, man or woman has single-handedly developed a new political system, a derivative; a new economic system, a derivative; and a new national cultural experience, an original. Feel free to be a part of history in motion.





If I Owned A Nation offers you futuristic political and economic systems, Shri and a new national cultural experience named Swan Culture. Swan Culture is about what is safest and healthiest for people and planet and unifying while respecting individuality. Shri Polity's Professional Democracy seeks to offer citizens qualified professional noncriminal leadership. Shri Economy offers a fiduciary management of a nation's economy; trustworthiness and effectiveness are required by law.