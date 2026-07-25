Funding Faith, Character, and Leadership

My name is Kinge Frederick Lasu Hobak, and I am a young man whose life was radically transformed by the grace of God. At the age of 17, the Lord rescued me from the grip of deadly gangs and a path of destruction. From that moment, I dedicated my life to spreading the Gospel to young people who, like I once was, are trapped in cycles of gangs, addiction, and hopelessness.





Today, I serve as a licensed layreader at the Episcopal Church of South Sudan, Diocese of Juba All Saints Cathedral Juba, and I devote myself to reaching lost youth in the slums of Juba. Through preaching and sharing my personal testimony in ways they can truly understand, I have seen God touch hearts and change lives. By His grace, hundreds of young people have been drawn into ministry during my time as a youth leader at the Cathedral.





Now, the Lord has opened another door, I have been selected to participate in the Young Leaders Gathering (YLG4), organized by the Lausanne Movement, which will take place in São Paulo, Brazil, in March 2027. A program that would equip me with new skills, experiences, and prayer connections and networking opportunities to strengthen my ministry. This opportunity would help me grow as a leader, expand my circle of influence, and bring back valuable tools to empower more youth in South Sudan.





Because of the difficult economic conditions in my country, I am seeking to raise $2,000 to cover the cost of travel from Juba to Brazil.

I humbly ask for your support, whether through financial giving or by lifting me up in prayer. Every contribution, no matter the size, would help me take this step of faith and continue the mission of reaching young people with the hope of Christ.

Together, we can transform lives and bring light into places of darkness. May the Lord bless you abundantly for your generosity and prayers.