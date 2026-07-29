Living Faith Church, Sangere Futy Yola, Adamawa State

Beloved in Christ,

Grace and peace to you.

We are soliciting for fund for plastering and Ceiling of Church Auditorium

We have been worshipping in an unplastered auditorium. Dust, heat, and noise make it difficult for members, especially children and the elderly. Plastering and a ceiling will:

- Reduce heat and noise

- Make the space decent for church Service

- Protect the building from weather damage

Budget Breakdown

Item Amount (₦)

Cement, Sand, Plaster Materials N 420,000

Masonry Labor N 100,000

PVC Ceiling Materials + Labor N 1,400,000

Contingency N 100,000

Total: N 2,020,000

Payment Details:

Account Name: Living Faith Church, Sangere Futy

Bank: Eco Bank

Account No: 2600192368

Reference: Church Auditorium Project

Contact:

Bro.John Nachamada :0806401 3560

Elder Jacob Bode: 07063441334



