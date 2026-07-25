Fund the Splat Cosmology Foundation

The Road Less Travelled: Good works require sacrifice. Last Thanksgiving I saw something that I had been searching for my whole life. Not faith. I already had that. The missing piece of a puzzle.





There is something fundamentally wrong with the way the scientific establishment looks at the world. All science, but even the hardest science, Quantum Mechanics, is guilty of this epistemological error. As a philosopher, I had no idea that the door opened to me via an intuition was so profound it would lead me directly to the nature of sub-atomic particles. Not via the usual mainstream phenomenological road from the Copenhagen Interpretation in 1927, or the alternative deterministic road of Pilot Wave theory, but a different road altogether.





I knew my history of Natural Philosophy well enough to know that this was something entirely original. I’ve worked relentlessly to bring this paradigm to fruition in a theoretical framework that I have whimsically called Splat Cosmology. Fundamentally, it says that creation is geometric all the way down to the ontological ground of the phenomenal world, and below. Furthermore, the Standard Model and General Relativity organically and necessarily emerge from this same ground.





All of this comes from a heterodox reading of the Critique of Pure Reason by Immanuel Kant, which I wrote my graduate thesis on over 25 years ago. I identified the puzzle when I was 12. I assembled it over a couple of decades, finally discovering that one piece that was missing at a Thanksgiving dinner last year. I’m 58 now, so that is 46 years of on and off original research. In the last 8 months, I’ve worked on this relentlessly and freely shared the fruits of my labour in the public academic record. But this is only a small proportion of the corpus. I have the raw material for hundreds of papers showing its reach from mathematics to theology and biology to astronomy.





The Cathedral: A physicist and a natural philosopher are in Copenhagen in 1927. The physicist says, “From now on we are only going to pay attention to what we can detect and measure; nothing else exists.” The natural philosopher asks, “But what about the things that exist but are by their nature undetectable?” The physicist answers, “Then they are irrelevant.”





The natural philosopher took the other road. It’s a dirt road over mountains and through dark forests, but in the end, it goes to the exact same city the mainstream paved highway goes to, and ends at the same magnificent Cathedral.





When the physicists arrive on the highway, they look at a prominent stained glass window from the outside. It is faint, partially obscured by trees, but they can tell it represents the fundamental particles of nature. They obsess over it for decades and declare, “This is as much as we can know.”





Decades later the natural philosopher finally shows up. The physicist, surprised to see him again, shows him the window. The philosopher says, “Yes, that is it. Have you seen it the way you are supposed to, from the inside of the Cathedral?” The physicist replies, “No one goes in there anymore! You can only see reality from the outside!”





So, they go in together. The 17 panels that were obscured and dim from the outside turned out to be 27 brilliant, detailed panels from the inside, refusing to hide any detail from the patient observer.





The Physical Reality: The hare raced to the finish line, sat, and stared at it for decades. The tortoise finally showed up, moseyed over the line while the hare wasn’t looking, and won the race. The 27-particle matrix is mapped. But there is a severe physical cost to the sovereign researcher.





Mapping an 11.2-dimensional geometric architecture outside of the university system required total dedication and a great deal of cognitive effort. I wouldn’t abandon my philosophical heterodoxy, so I worked independently in construction to survive. I can continue to do that, but to finish this original and ontologically grounded work, I had to drop my tools as a renovator and ignore the physical economy, incurring a heavy operational deficit.





I am raising a fixed target of $50,000 to eliminate this deficit and complete the physical construction of my home and the concrete headquarters of what will be the Splat Cosmology Foundation.





It is vital this work remains outside the mainstream system to preserve its purity. The mainstream will only try to sanitize it by making it conform to the cardinals of phenomenology (it categorically doesn’t and won’t) and catalogue it into their archive vault to be forgotten forever by the public who own it, while they leverage it for their own self-interested ends. I don’t want government money, because they would own the fruits of it. I don’t want corporate money, because they are only interested in leveraging it for profit. In all cases, my hands would be tied.





I am hoping that the general public will help me secure this physical baseline. I have and will continue to make the work freely available to the laity, expounding Splat Cosmology for the free benefit of all who engage with it. I humbly thank you for your generosity.





The Fruit: This is not merely an intellectual exercise. There are methodological and potential technological fruits. There is one highly promising avenue that I have already explored, alongside other exceptional technologies on the horizon.





Credentials: I received my formal education in Ireland in the last century, back when pedagogy was intended to nurture an independent and cultivated mind capable of thinking outside the box. I hold a diploma in mechanical engineering and a degree in Philosophy from a Seminary.





The Public Record (Verifiable Architecture): The 27-particle matrix and the foundational mathematics of this architecture are permanently secured in the public academic record. You can verify the un-sanitized work here:





The Stained Glass Window: https://zenodo.org/records/20975973 Splat Cosmology on X: https://x.com/SplatCosmology



