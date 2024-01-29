Help Us Finish The Outlier Documentary

Goal:
USD $30,000
Raised:
USD $34,948
Campaign funds will be received by Troy Black LLC
It’s hard to think of a more controversial figure in modern-day U.S.A. Depending on who you ask, you receive polar-opposite responses about the feelings his name invokes.
But what’s the actual truth? Is Donald Trump a true American hero or is he the terrible Fascist, power-hungry avatar of corporate America?
Near the end of 2023, God put an idea in my heart to produce a documentary about Donald Trump and the mysteries behind who he actually is and his controversial rise to power. Whether this film is praised or criticized, I want to obey what God is calling me to do.
This film will tell an engaging and compelling story including:
This documentary is going to be framed as the “untold story of Donald Trump,” and my main goal is not for it to be a hit piece… the #1 goal of this documentary will be SHARING THE GOSPEL!! I’m very excited to see what the Lord can do through this film!
We do expect many who are already Christians to watch this, but we are aiming to also capture the attention of those who have not made Jesus the Lord of their lives… from every walk of life! As the creators, we ourselves lean more towards a conservative viewpoint, but our aim is to bring a balanced perspective to the story as we lay out the truth behind what the media has said at both extremes of political messaging because we want to attract a broad audience and get the gospel in front of as many people as we can!
But we need your help. Youtube content and audiences expect a level of quality that is higher than it has been in the past, so we will need to recruit a professional team and invest in licensing needed to put together the ABSOLUTE BEST quality video we can, or else this project may not see the audience we’re aiming for. That said, I originally estimated that we would need at least $20,000. As we near the finish of the film, we have increased the goal to $30,000 due to unforeseen expenses.
To give some perspective, when budgeting for a documentary, it’s an industry best-practice that producers plan to spend $1000 per finished minute of film (as a starting point). With a target length of 60 minutes, that would mean we should plan for $60,000. However, we are committed to intelligently steward any funds you invest with us in order to produce a top-notch film for much less than that. We’re leaving the project funding limit uncapped because any money donated beyond that will only increase the potential reach we will have for the lost!
All I'm asking of you is that you pray about supporting this project. If the Lord leads you to help us, please do. If not, no worries at all. Whether large or small, every gift is deeply appreciated.
In Christ,
- Troy Black
For those who choose to help fund this creative project, we're giving away some yuuuge incentives.
Thank you
Thank you
Thank you for taking the time to make this video. God Bless America!
God bless you, Troy and your ministry.
Thank you for investing your life and heart to telling this story. I pray that it will change hearts and minds and cause them to realize they have been cheated of much more truth from so many sources. As Dutch Sheets says, "America SHALL be saved," but that will happen faster if those who love truth will get out and VOTE. God bless you and those who made this film possible.
Thank you
Thank you for the Trump Documentary
Thank you Troy Black & everyone that was involved in creating this remarkable documentary! I pray it goes viral. Blessings to you. 💕 God heal our nation. 🙏🏼🇺🇸✝️
Thanks to TroyBlack and the whole team for putting THE NAME OF GOD FIRST. He is the one who inspires people like you so that HUMANITY DOES NOT LOSE FAITH IN HIM, thank you.
May the Lord God bless and protect everyone involved in making this film and Donald Trump, his family, his allies and everyone supporting him in his campaign, for the Glory of The King of Kings, Jesus Christ.
What a wonderful film. Thank you for all your efforts to produce this and get it promoted. Thank you for standing up and letting the world know we honor a wonder God, Yeshua. May we all continue to stand. God bless you all.
I wish it could be more. Thank you God, for Troy and His Team. If it is your will father, please continue to bless them in all they do. In the Mighty Nmae of Jeaus, Amen.
Just finished watching this! Amazing, I will be watching it again. IT was absolutely wonderful. Thanks for doing this work. I will be able to use this to show people Trumps heart as well as God's!!!
Thank you Troy, for all of your efforts to produce the fine documentary on Trump. You brought it all together for us and it was a thought provoking and affirming experience!
Fight, fight, fight!!
a must watch film for all American's
