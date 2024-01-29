Help Us Finish The Outlier Documentary

THE OUTLIER

Feature-Length Documentary about Donald Trump’s Rise to Power + A Witnessing Opportunity





It’s hard to think of a more controversial figure in modern-day U.S.A. Depending on who you ask, you receive polar-opposite responses about the feelings his name invokes.

But what’s the actual truth? Is Donald Trump a true American hero or is he the terrible Fascist, power-hungry avatar of corporate America?

Near the end of 2023, God put an idea in my heart to produce a documentary about Donald Trump and the mysteries behind who he actually is and his controversial rise to power. Whether this film is praised or criticized, I want to obey what God is calling me to do.

This film will tell an engaging and compelling story including:

the critical moments in Trump’s life that led him to run

Trump’s rocky 2016 campaign trail

the nation and the worlds’ diverse responses to Trump

Trump’s spiritual influences

a clear and concise gospel message

This documentary is going to be framed as the “untold story of Donald Trump,” and my main goal is not for it to be a hit piece… the #1 goal of this documentary will be SHARING THE GOSPEL!! I’m very excited to see what the Lord can do through this film!

We do expect many who are already Christians to watch this, but we are aiming to also capture the attention of those who have not made Jesus the Lord of their lives… from every walk of life! As the creators, we ourselves lean more towards a conservative viewpoint, but our aim is to bring a balanced perspective to the story as we lay out the truth behind what the media has said at both extremes of political messaging because we want to attract a broad audience and get the gospel in front of as many people as we can!

But we need your help. Youtube content and audiences expect a level of quality that is higher than it has been in the past, so we will need to recruit a professional team and invest in licensing needed to put together the ABSOLUTE BEST quality video we can, or else this project may not see the audience we’re aiming for. That said, I originally estimated that we would need at least $20,000. As we near the finish of the film, we have increased the goal to $30,000 due to unforeseen expenses.

To give some perspective, when budgeting for a documentary, it’s an industry best-practice that producers plan to spend $1000 per finished minute of film (as a starting point). With a target length of 60 minutes, that would mean we should plan for $60,000. However, we are committed to intelligently steward any funds you invest with us in order to produce a top-notch film for much less than that. We’re leaving the project funding limit uncapped because any money donated beyond that will only increase the potential reach we will have for the lost!

All I'm asking of you is that you pray about supporting this project. If the Lord leads you to help us, please do. If not, no worries at all. Whether large or small, every gift is deeply appreciated.

In Christ,

- Troy Black





INCENTIVES (NOTE: All incentives are only eligible for donations given before October 2nd, 2024)





For those who choose to help fund this creative project, we're giving away some yuuuge incentives.