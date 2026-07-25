Fund raising for my business

Business Name: Joytee catering services

Location: Oyo,Oyo State, Nigeria





I am a caterer. I cook delicious jollof rice, small chops, friedrice , I also bake cakes for events,offices, schools, and families in Oyo State.





Right now I cook and bake from home with limited equipment. This makes it hard to take big orders.





With your support I need ₦1000000for:

1. Equipment: Gas cooker, deep freezer, cooking pots,bakingpans,mixer,oven

2. Shop: Rent a small kitchen/shop to cook in a clean space

3. Ingredients: Bulk rice, oil, meat, spices,flour,sugar, butter to serve more customers





Your help will allow me to employ 2 people from my community and grow my business.





Thank you for believing in me 🙏