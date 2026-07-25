Fund My Quest to Become Financially Average

Let's set expectations early.

I'm not trying to become rich.

I'm not raising money for a sports car, a luxury vacation, or a private island with suspiciously friendly dolphins.

I'm aiming for something far less ambitious: Financiallyaverage.

At the moment, my biggest boss battles are my daughter's school fees and the weekly grocery bill. They're both undefeated, but I'm determined to keep showing up.

As a parent, my daughter's education comes first. At the same time, the pantry has this annoying habit of expecting to be refilled on a regular basis. Whoever designed adulthood clearly had a sense of humor.

So here I am, asking for help.

Every dollar donated will go toward my daughter's school fees and groceries, nothing glamorous, just the essentials that help keep our family moving forward.

This would make a meaningful difference and give us some breathing room while I get back on stable ground.

If you decide to contribute, thank you. If you simply stopped by to read my story, thank you for that too.

Here's to one day opening my banking app without silently negotiating with it.