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Fund My Path from Storekeeper to Data Professional

GoalKES 167,000 KES
RaisedKES 0 KES

Fundraiser created byShadrack Jeremiah

Fundraiser funds will be received by Shadrack Jeremiah

Fund My Path from Storekeeper to Data Professional

Hello, my name is Shadrack.

I currently work in the Stores Department of a garment manufacturing company in Kenya. Every day, I manage inventory, track stock movements, and work with data inside our ERP system. Through this experience, I have discovered something important about myself: I enjoy working with data and solving problems using information.

Over time, I have developed a strong interest in Data Analysis, Data Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, and Data Science. These fields are transforming industries around the world and creating opportunities for people to build meaningful careers through technology and innovation.

I joining a specialized training program at LuxDevHQ in Nairobi, where I will spend eight months learning the skills needed to transition into a professional data career. The program covers Data Analysis, Data Engineering, AI, and Data Science—skills that are in high demand both in Kenya and globally.

For me, this opportunity represents more than education. It is a chance to completely transform my future.

Coming from a non-technical background, I have worked hard to teach myself new skills and explore opportunities in technology while balancing full-time employment. However, reaching the next level requires structured training, mentorship, practical projects, and access to an environment where I can focus on learning and career development.

The challenge is financial.

To attend the program, I need to relocate from Mombasa to Nairobi and cover tuition fees, accommodation, transportation, and basic living expenses during the eight-month training period. The total cost is approximately KES 200,000.

I have personally saved KES 50,000 toward this goal, but I still need help raising the remaining funds.

Your support will help cover:

-Tuition and training costs

-Relocation expenses

-Accommodation in Nairobi

-Basic living expenses during the program

-Learning resources and project development

My goal is not simply to earn a certificate. My goal is to build a sustainable career in data and technology, increase my earning potential, support my family, and contribute to Kenya's growing digital economy.

With the skills gained through this training, I plan to pursue opportunities as a Data Analyst and continue advancing toward Data Engineering and AI. I am committed to working hard, completing the program successfully, and sharing updates with everyone who supports this journey.

Every contribution, no matter the amount, brings me one step closer to turning this opportunity into reality.

If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign with your friends, family, colleagues, and networks would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for believing in my future.


With gratitude,

Shadrack


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