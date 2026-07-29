Fund my education

Hello, I'm currently a senior in high school in hopes of attending university, but before that I'm trying to take online courses from the Ontario virtual school, so that I may improve my grades and have a better chance of getting accepted into my dream schools, so I'm asking anybody out there who would be willing to donate to my cause for my education.

May God bless you and guide you all, in Jesus name, amen.

-Romans 8:18 I consider that our present sufferings are not worth comparing with the glory that will be revealed in us.

-Romans 8:28 And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who[a] have been called according to his purpose.