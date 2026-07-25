Fund lifesaving equipment for active soldiers

צעירים מישראל ומהעולם בוחרים לשרת לא כי זה קל, אלא מתוך תחושת אחריות, שליחות ורצון להגן על אחרים.





‎הקמפיין הזה מוקדש לקבוצת לוחמים. הלוחמים פועלים בתנאים מורכבים - עומס פיזי ומנטלי גבוה, שעות ארוכות ומעט מנוחה - והם נשענים אחד על השני בכל רגע.





‎לצד המחויבות והמקצועיות, קיים חוסר בציוד אישי חיוני שאינו מותאם במלואו לדרישות השטח והלחימה.





מטרת הקמפיין פשוטה:





‎לחזק את ההגנה והכשירות של הלוחמים בשטח.





‎התרומות מיועדות לרכישת ציוד מציל חיים, כגון:





‎• תיקי לואו לשיפור נשיאה, נוחות ויכולת תפקוד בשטח





‎• ווסטים טקטיים לקלילות ויעילות הלוחם בשביל לשפר ביצועים ואפקטיביות בשדה הקרב





‎• קסדות טקטיות





זה לא עניין של נוחות - אלא של בטיחות, מוכנות ויכולת לחזור הביתה בשלום.





‎כל תרומה, קטנה כגדולה, עושה הבדל אמיתי ומיידי.





בתמיכה שלכם אתם עומדים לצד לוחמים שפועלים מתוך שליחות אמיתית, ועוזרים להבטיח שהם יהיו מוגנים ומוכנים ככל האפשר.





‎עם ישראל חי





Young men from Israel and across the world choose to serve not because it is easy, but because they feel a deep responsibility - to stand up for others and protect what matters most.





Like many frontline units, they are working under intense conditions - long hours, minimal rest, and constant physical and mental strain. While their commitment never wavers, a major challenge remains: much of their essential personal equipment does not meet the level required for prolonged and high-risk activity in complex terrain.





The purpose of this campaign is clear:





to improve the protection, readiness, and safety of the soldiers on the ground.





Donations will go directly toward acquiring critical, life-saving equipment, such as:





• Lowe backpacks to improve load carrying, endurance, and mobility





• Tactical combat vests (plate carriers) to significantly enhance protection and load distribution





• Protective helmets to reduce risk during combat operations





This equipment is not a luxury - it is essential for survivability, endurance, and effective performance in the field.





Every contribution plays a role. Even a single donation can help provide a key piece of protective gear - something that can make a real and immediate difference in critical moments.





Supporting this campaign means standing behind a unit that operates as one team, relying on each other every day in a challenging and unpredictable environment. It means helping ensure they are equipped not just to complete their mission, but to do so with the highest level of safety possible.





All funds raised will be allocated according to operational priorities, with the goal of equipping each soldier with the essential gear needed for the realities they face.





Thank you for your support, your trust, and for standing with those who stand on the front line.













Am Yisrael Chai