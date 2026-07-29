Fund Holistic Fertility and Childrens Projects

For over 30 years, I have dedicated my life to helping women, babies, and families thrive through holistic health, prenatal fitness, nutrition, and wellness education. Through my work with Expecting Fitness, my books, classes, research, and educational projects, my mission has always been simple:

To empower families with knowledge, hope, and practical tools for healthier lives.

Today, I am working on expanding that mission into a growing collection of creative and educational projects focused on:

• Holistic fertility and pregnancy education

• Children’s health and nutrition books

• Wellness media and educational videos

• Homeschool and family wellness resources

• Quantum Pregnancy research and publishing

• Holistic maternal and infant health advocacy

• Creative projects that inspire healthier future generations

These projects are designed to make complex health topics understandable, uplifting, beautiful, and accessible to families everywhere.

Many of these resources are being created independently — without large publishers, corporate sponsors, or outside funding. Your support helps make it possible to continue writing, illustrating, designing, researching, filming, editing, publishing, and distributing these materials to the people who need them most.

Funds raised will help support:

• Book illustration and publishing costs

• Educational media production

• Graphic design and content creation

• Research and development

• Printing and marketing expenses

• Children’s educational materials

• Website, software, and production tools

• Expanding outreach for holistic family wellness education

I truly believe that when we strengthen mothers, children, and families, we strengthen society as a whole.

Whether you donate, share this campaign, or simply encourage this mission, your support means more than you know.

Thank you for helping bring these creative wellness projects to life and for being part of a movement dedicated to healthier, stronger, and more empowered families.

With gratitude,

Birgitta Lauren

Founder, Expecting Fitness

Holistic Fertility & Prenatal Wellness Educator