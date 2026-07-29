Fund Daily Value

Daily Value was created from a simple but powerful idea:

Everyone deserves affordable access to quality food and essential household products — no matter their income level or where they shop.

For years, we have already been supporting families through food package donations and community outreach efforts. But we realized something important:

Temporary food support helps people survive.

Sustainable systems help communities grow.

That realization inspired us to build Daily Value.

Daily Value is being developed as both:

A recognizable essentials product brand

And a community-centered retail store model

Similar to how Walmart carries the Great Value brand, Daily Value will offer its own line of affordable food and household essentials while also operating Daily Value community stores designed to serve low-income neighborhoods.

Our vision is to create a trusted, recognizable Jamaican nonprofit-owned brand that families can access in:

- Local supermarkets

- Community stores

- Partner retail locations

- Future Daily Value store locations

Whether someone shops in a high-end supermarket or a neighborhood essentials store, we want Daily Value products to remain affordable and accessible.

At the same time, Daily Value stores will operate similarly to the Dollar General model in the United States — community-based stores located in underserved areas carrying:

- Daily Value products

- Other trusted household brands

- Food staples

- Toiletries

- School supplies

- Nutritional products

Everyday essentials families rely on

But what makes Daily Value different is that it is being built as a nonprofit social enterprise.

Our mission is not simply to sell products.

It is to reinvest into communities through:

- Food security programs

- Education initiatives

- Youth development

- Workforce training

- Community outreach

- Agricultural partnerships

- Volunteer opportunities

- Student internships

Every step of this vision is designed to create long-term impact and sustainable community support.

The brand development process has already started.

We have begun:

- Product branding concepts

- Packaging development

- Community retail planning

- Store model development

- Food package distribution efforts

- Long-term operational planning

Now we need help to bring Daily Value fully to life.

We are actively seeking volunteered services in:

- Logistics and distribution expertise

- Product sourcing partnerships

- Retail and operations advisors

- Branding and packaging professionals

- Marketing and media support

- Supply chain specialists

- Corporate partnerships

- Agricultural partners

- Store development guidance

- Community collaborators

- Volunteers and strategic advisors

This is more than launching a store.

This is about building a Jamaican-owned nonprofit essentials brand capable of creating generational community impact.

Our long-term goal is to build a scalable model that can expand into other underserved communities locally and internationally while helping families access affordable essentials with dignity.

We believe communities deserve more than temporary solutions.

They deserve systems built to last.

With your support, guidance, partnerships, and contributions, we can help launch Daily Value and build something truly transformative for Jamaica and beyond.





Daily Value

Everyday essentials. Generational impact.