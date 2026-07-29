Fund Benish’s Goal of Attending Bible School

Hello friends!





A few years ago, I attended Summit International School of Ministry, where God deeply transformed my life. While at the school, I became close friends with Sumbal, an international student from Pakistan. Through our friendship, I later got to know her family and her sister, Benish William.





Now, Benish has been accepted to Summit as well. She has a heart for serving women, children, and hurting communities by sharing the love of Jesus in Pakistan. Her desire is to return home after her training and continue serving her community through ministry and outreach.





We are raising support for Benish’s tuition, travel, visa, and educational expenses as she steps into this opportunity God has opened for her. If you feel led to give or pray, we would be deeply grateful for your support.





Thank you for being part of Benish’s journey.