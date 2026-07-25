Fund assimilation research for immigrants

Good day, everyone! My name is Jenny, and I have been working toward completing my doctoral degree in Adult Learning; specifically, my research focuses on the assimilation of immigrants to the US. I believe in the power of education and learning because I was taught from a young age that you cannot put a price tag on exploring and using the brain God has given us.





This research will make a valuable contribution to immigration processes and to the lives of individuals who will be positively impacted. My parents, when they were growing up, were educators and served in public schools for many years. The immigrant individuals coming to America for freedom in all its forms, in faith, economic reasons, professional, and personal reasons, should have opportunities to learn and be happy in the USA. This is a large part of my desire to finish the doctoral degree, research, and dissertation to contribute to their opportunity for success!





Immigrants who legally migrate to the United States are always welcome, despite what the news may say. The truth is, our country, which we love so much and to which God has shed his grace, is made up of individuals from every country in the world! Assimilation is a key concept that modern government and systems have not paid attention to, but without it, the immigrants will not be a part of the USA in the best way they can. To assimilate, rather than migrate alone, means you partake in and contribute to the customs, ideals, and life purpose found only in America!

Now, I want to get into the real obvious reason for this request. I do not want to give a sob story because it actually is not this kind of story, but I definitely do need help.





I trust God with all my heart, and I am thankful for his help throughout my life and know that he can provide through his generous people. Assimilation research needs to be done, and I am so close to finishing the job and want to thank you in advance for helping me do it!