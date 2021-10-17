Full Hauswork

Full Haus is the world’s finest show for fathers, aspiring ones, and the whole family. We strive to entertain and inform parents who are raising children, and encourage future parents to get in the greatest game.



Since April 2019, The Birth Panel has been providing the best in honest yet family-friendly commentary for our people via a weekly podcast and occasional livestreams. Help us keep the flame alive!



We started providing the show for free and will continue to do so, but support from our loyal and treasured audience helps offset our monthly expenses, support the occasional equipment upgrades for our regulars, and maybe even leave a little left over for ice cream for the kiddos.



Listen to us if you want to live. Donate if you believe in our cause!



