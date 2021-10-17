Campaign Image

Total Raised:

 USD $11,340

Raised this month:

 USD $400

Full Hauswork

Full Haus is the world’s finest show for fathers, aspiring ones, and the whole family. We strive to entertain and inform parents who are raising children, and encourage future parents to get in the greatest game.

Since April 2019, The Birth Panel has been providing the best in honest yet family-friendly commentary for our people via a weekly podcast and occasional livestreams. Help us keep the flame alive!

We started providing the show for free and will continue to do so, but support from our loyal and treasured audience helps offset our monthly expenses, support the occasional equipment upgrades for our regulars, and maybe even leave a little left over for ice cream for the kiddos.

Listen to us if you want to live. Donate if you believe in our cause! 

 
Recent Donations
WSAC
$ 10.00 USD
3 days ago

Great show by great people. Victory!

V
$ 190.00 USD
8 days ago

If you can, you must! Stay strong, we need you now more than ever. See ya! V

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
12 days ago

Thanks for the great shows. Keep it up. D.O.

RavenKeeper
$ 15.00 USD
17 days ago

Charles
$ 20.00 USD
26 days ago

Merry Christmas

Rusty R
$ 20.00 USD
27 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

WSAC
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Great show by great people. Victory!

Rusty R
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Charles
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Happy 200th Ep to the whole biofam

WSAC
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Great show by great people. Victory!

Charles
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

FH Bitcoin Dividend

Ryan Sneedful
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

If I had more to give I would - thanks for the continued inspiration to be a respectable White father.

Anonymous Giver
$ 45.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for all the positivity you bring to our efforts! Ready for the next show! See ya!

Rusty R
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 120.00 USD
2 months ago

Charles
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

WSAC
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Great show by great people. Victory!

RavenKeeper
$ 15.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Please direct half to Rolo's computer fund if possible. Thanks!

