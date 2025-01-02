Supporting Ashley in her time of need

Fullers Family Home Care kindly asks our friends and family to keep our Care Coordinator in their thoughts and prayers. She and her sister are currently in critical condition in the hospital following a serious car accident on Saturday, December 28th, 2024. Her commitment to providing compassionate and loving care to our clients is unwavering, and now we have the opportunity to show our love and support for her during this difficult time. Ashley will undergo multiple surgeries over the coming months and is expected to remain hospitalized for more than eight months, while Courtney will also require several surgeries and will be hospitalized for several weeks.

We are raising money to assist Ashley in paying for medical bills, personal necessities including personal bills while she is in the hospital trying to recover.

We love you and are fervently praying for your recovery.

Michelle Fuller, Owner