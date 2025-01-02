Campaign Image

Supporting Ashley in her time of need

Fullers Family Home Care kindly asks our friends and family to keep our Care Coordinator in their thoughts and prayers. She and her sister are currently in critical condition in the hospital following a serious car accident on Saturday, December 28th, 2024. Her commitment to providing compassionate and loving care to our clients is unwavering, and now we have the opportunity to show our love and support for her during this difficult time. Ashley will undergo multiple surgeries over the coming months and is expected to remain hospitalized for more than eight months, while Courtney will also require several surgeries and will be hospitalized for several weeks.

We are raising money to assist Ashley in paying for medical bills, personal necessities including personal bills while she is in the hospital trying to recover. 

We love you and are fervently praying for your recovery.

Michelle Fuller, Owner 

Recent Donations
The family of Walt Brewer
$ 1000.00 USD
1 day ago

The Fullers Family Home Care family took great care of our husband and father. We are so sorry to hear about Ashley's accident and protracted hospitalization, and hope this contribution in memory of Walt/Dad will help a little.

Lisa Philpot
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

I love you Ashley and praying daily

Alexus Stokley
$ 35.00 USD
5 days ago

Prayers for Ashley & her sister may God continue to heal & cover them in this troubling time.

Allen and Kendra Cooper
$ 50.00 USD
11 days ago

We are praying for you and Courtney

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
12 days ago

Prayers for healing! 🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
12 days ago

Kaitlyn Marsh
$ 20.00 USD
12 days ago

This message touched my heart as a fellow nursing home worker. Keep on fighting!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
12 days ago

JW
$ 20.00 USD
12 days ago

Cyndi Allen
$ 250.00 USD
12 days ago

Prayers for Ashley as she faces her recovery

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
12 days ago

