Full-Time but Caught in a Month-Long Payroll Gap

Hi everyone,

This is difficult for me to post, but I’m hoping someone here might be willing to help.

I live in Kentucky and work full-time. My employer recently changed from a weekly payroll schedule to being paid twice a month. Because of the transition, I’m facing nearly a month without receiving a paycheck, even though I’m continuing to work.

I’m a single mother to 3 children ranging in ages of 11 to 11 months, trying to make it through this temporary gap, and I’m falling behind on essential expenses including bills, medication, groceries, school clothes and other necessities for my children.

I’m hoping to raise around $1,000, which would allow us to stay afloat until my first paycheck under the new pay schedule arrives. This isn’t an ongoing situation—just an unexpected gap created by the payroll change.

If anyone is able to help, even a few dollars would make a real difference for my family. If you aren’t able to donate, kind words would also mean a lot as I feel like a failure for seeing my family struggle.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story, may god bless you.



