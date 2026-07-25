Keeping my Gaze Fixed on Jesus

Hi my name is Trina. I am 54 years old, a mom and a gramma. The last few years i have been fighting for life, in the process of slowly loosing everything. And truly understanding how and why there are homeless people. I truly am in need of help, every door is closed to aid, unable to return to work because of overcoming Heart Failure and now dealing with body and hands. Whether you are able to support me financially or able to keep me in prayer as I need an embrace of the Father's Love. Please keep me in prayer, and if you are led to sow, your generosity, love and support would mean so much. God turns it for Good Amen and May God richly bless you. In Yeshuas Name Amen