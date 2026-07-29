Military Family Continues Dad's Dream

Fulfilling a Dream While Making Memories

My name is Jonathon Plonka. I am an active-duty member of the United States Air Force, a private pilot, a husband, a father, and the son of a man who loved aviation.





Growing up, I watched my father dedicate himself to both his family and his passion for flying. Through hard work and determination, he worked his way from aircraft mechanic to airline pilot. Every summer, our family would travel to Oshkosh, Wisconsin, for EAA AirVenture, where we spent days surrounded by airplanes, builders, and dreamers. Like so many aviation enthusiasts, my father dreamed of building an airplane with his own hands and one day flying it into Oshkosh.





His dedication to aviation was remarkable. After losing an arm, he became the first United Airlines pilot to successfully recertify on all required procedures and return to the cockpit. He proved that determination and passion can overcome incredible obstacles.





Unfortunately, cancer took him far too young. While he accomplished so much during his life, one dream remained unfinished: building and flying his own airplane.





Nearly 30 years have passed since his passing, but that dream has never left our family.





Today, I am working to honor my father’s legacy by completing the dream he never had the chance to fulfill. My goal is to purchase and build an aircraft that my family and I can fly to Oshkosh in his memory. More than just an airplane project, this journey is about preserving a legacy, creating memories, and passing a love of aviation to the next generation.





That next generation is already taking flight. My oldest son is currently pursuing his own pilot certificate, continuing a passion that began with his grandfather many years ago.





My hope is that one day, my son and I will fly the completed aircraft into Oshkosh together, honoring my father’s memory and fulfilling the dream he never had the chance to complete—a dream now shared across three generations of our family.





Every donation, no matter the amount, helps bring us one step closer to making this dream a reality. If you are unable to donate, sharing our story with friends, family, fellow pilots, and aviation enthusiasts is equally meaningful and greatly appreciated.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for helping us preserve the legacy of a man who inspired a love of aviation that continues to soar through our family today.





Blue Skies,

Jonathon Plonka



