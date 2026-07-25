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Super Typhoon Sinlaku Aid Voyages in Marianas

Goal$40,000 USD
Raised$35,260 USD

Fundraiser created byCyprian Stuart

Fundraiser funds will be received by Orthodox Christian Church of Saipan, Inc.

Super Typhoon Sinlaku Aid Voyages in Marianas

Fueling Hope: Urgent Typhoon Relief for Tinian, CNMI


A Cry for Help from the Heart of Micronesia


Beloved brothers and sisters in Christ, and friends of the Mariana Islands, we reach out to you today with a desperate and urgent appeal.


We are the Holy Virgin of Vladimir Orthodox Church in Saipan, the first and only Orthodox parish in the entire Micronesia region. We are a small but vibrant community situated in the US Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI), where everyone born here is a US citizen.


In the early morning of April 13th through 16th, 2026, the devastating force of Super Typhoon Sinlaku tore through the Mariana Island chain. The Islands of Saipan and Tinian took a direct, catastrophic hit. The devastation is immense.


The Scope of the Crisis


The fundamental infrastructure that sustains daily life has been obliterated:


  1. The Electrical Grid is Down: The entire electrical grid is completely non-operational. Authorities have no estimate for when it will be restored, with some projections ranging up to six months.
  2. Water Scarcity: Many communities are without water.
  3. Tinian's Plight: The adjacent island of Tinian - home to around 1,000 inhabitants, one-third of whom are children - is in the most dire situation. They have no water, no food, and no fuel. Many Tinian residents who lost their homes have been sleeping in their cars and some have been without meals for days.


While the people of Saipan are currently in a state of severe discomfort, we are surviving. However, the official response from the US government to the Northern Mariana Islands has been minimal. The crisis demands immediate, grassroots action.


Saipan's Orthodox Community Steps Up


With the blessing of our rector, Father Nectarios Yangson, the Orthodox community of Saipan is now joining a powerful, homegrown effort to rush vital aid to the suffering people of Tinian.


This effort relies on the incredible resourcefulness of the local people: the traditional navigator captains.


The Navigator Captains: Our Lifeline


Saipan is home to a community of traditional navigator captains, with roots in the Caroline Islands. These are the legendary navigators who still sail the Pacific in their traditional sailing canoes, navigating by the stars and tides as they have for millennia.


Crucially, these captains have committed their workhorse power boats - many of them converted former military vessels - to the relief effort.


These robust vessels are the single most effective way to transport supplies across the storm-damaged seas. They can carry up to 5,000 pounds of supplies per trip. They have been making daily voyages to aid the people of the less inhabited islands of the Marianas since day one, because the captains were ready for this or any storm. The majority of our pleasure craft remain stranded due to the storm damage, but these vessels were prepared.


Our Mission: Fuel the Fleet


Our role, as the Holy Virgin of Vladimir Orthodox Church community, is simple and immediate: We are collecting funds to pay for the fuel required for the powerful engines of these essential relief vessels.


The more fuel available, the more voyages the captains can and will make, directly translating into more water, food, and medicine reaching the desperate communities on Tinian.


The Cost of A Rescue


The logistics of getting essential supplies to Tinian and other struggling islands are challenging and expensive. A roundtrip circuit going from Saipan to Tinian, then on to Rota, and finally to Guam - which was the least damaged island and where ample supplies are available - and back to Saipan currently costs approximately $4,000 in fuel. Trips exclusively between Saipan and Tinian are considerably less.


Given the depth of the devastation and the lack of basic infrastructure, the need of the people is going to extend for many months. We want to raise as much as we can to ensure these vital missions continue without interruption.


Your donation will be used exclusively to purchase fuel, enabling the local captains to maintain their rigorous, daily relief schedule. Every dollar converts directly into distance traveled and lives saved.


How to Help


We ask you to pray for the people of the Northern Mariana Islands and to consider a generous donation to help us continue this essential, life-sustaining work.


Please share this message with your friends, family, and parish networks. The people of The Northern Mariana Islands are US citizens and your brothers and sisters. They are in critical need. The Orthodox community of Saipan is ready to act; we just need the fuel to power the boats.


Contact Information and Updates


For more information or to speak with someone regarding this relief effort, please contact Cyprian at cyprian@royalpath.network, starosta of our parish and our relief effort coordinator. You can find out more about Holy Virgin of Vladimir Orthodox Church at orthodoxsaipan.org. You can find updates on our efforts through this page.


Thank you for your generosity and for joining us in this mission of mercy.


Donate today and help us Fuel Hope for the thousands recovering from Super Typhoon Sinlaku.


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