Fuel Zeke’s Move from All-Star to Bend High





Ezekiel ("Zeke") proved he belongs on the diamond by making the All-Stars in his very first year of Little League, but a waiver denial took that postseason dream away.

Despite that heartbreaking setback, a major new door has just opened. God works in unexpected ways, and Zeke has an opportunity to play with the Bend High baseball program this summer. This incredible opportunity puts him directly on the path to his ultimate goal: developing his skills, proving his resilience, and preparing to dominate at the high school level and beyond.





From Little League Star to High School Prospect

Zeke’s journey this year has been a masterclass in talent, passion, and leadership:

Natural Born Leader : Zeke instantly stepped up as a hard working, positive, and supportive teammate who lifts up everyone around him. All-Star Talent : His raw skill earned him an elite All-Star selection in his very first competitive season. The Setback : A strict league boundary waiver denial abruptly stripped him of his hard-earned All-Star tournament spot. The New Door : Instead of having him sit out, Bend High recognized his potential and invited him to train and play within their system this summer.





Why This Summer is Essential

Playing up with older, more experienced high school players is exactly what Zeke needs to fast-track his growth:

Advanced Coaching : Learning high-school level strategies, advanced mechanics, and mental toughness. Elite Competition : Facing faster pitching and sharper defense to elevate his baseline game. Future Chemistry : Building early bonds with the coaches and players he will suit up with in high school.





Where Your Donation Goes

Transitioning into a high school summer program right now comes with unexpected, unbudgeted costs:

Program & Tournament Fees : Player registration and insurance for the high school summer league. Upgraded Gear : High-school-regulation BBCOR bats, safety equipment, and team uniforms. Travel Costs : Fuel and expenses for regional games and showcase matchups outside of Bend. Camps and Personalized Training: Extra coaching and side work to hone his natural talent.





Zeke is taking on multiple extra work opportunities to provide for his dream- from yard work to helping with construction projects.

He’s willing to work for his goals, please contact us to schedule him for a local project.









Fuel Zeke's Comeback

Zeke didn't let a bureaucratic ruling crush his love for the game; instead, he used it as fuel to work harder. By donating today, you are directly funding his registration fees and equipment. You are ensuring that a technicality doesn't stand in the way of a dedicated young athlete's future.













Thank you for your prayers, shares, and support as we help Zeke step up to the plate for this next chapter!





**Kevin is the parent of Zeke, and the funds raised will be managed and deposited into Zeke’s savings account.