Fuel the Future: Support Paul’s Master’s Journey

Higher education has the power to transform lives and communities, but the financial barrier can feel insurmountable. My name is Paul Obijenu, and I am reaching out to my community, friends, and kind-hearted strangers to help me unlock the next chapter of my academic journey: pursuing my Master’s degree.





The Background & Journey

Education has always been my driving force. Throughout my undergraduate studies, I worked hard to maintain high academic standards while laying the groundwork for a meaningful career. Getting accepted into a Master's program is a massive milestone for me, but the rising costs of tuition, institutional fees, and study materials have created a financial gap that I cannot bridge alone.





Why This Matters

This Master's degree is not just a personal accolade. It is the vital tool I need to deepen my expertise, conduct impactful research, and ultimately contribute to the society, public health, business development. By supporting my education, you are investing in a future leader dedicated to creating real-world impact.





How the Funds Will Be Used

Transparency is incredibly important to me. Every single naira or dollar raised will go directly toward my educational costs. Here is exactly how your donations will be utilized:

Tuition Fees: To cover enrollment and course credits. Books & Research Material: For core textbooks and academic resources. Technology & Supplies: For necessary software and learning tools.





How You Can Help

Achieving this goal requires a community, and no contribution is too small. Here is how you can support my journey today:

Donate: Any amount whether the cost of a coffee or a larger gift gets me one step closer to the classroom. Share: Please share this link on your WhatsApp, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook networks. A simple share can connect this campaign with someone able to help.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart for believing in my potential, supporting my vision, and investing in the power of education!



