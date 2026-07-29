fter Divorce and Loss, I Need Help Staying Housed

Help Me Get Through One of the Hardest Chapters of My Life





I never imagined I would be asking for help like this, but today I am humbly reaching out because I need help covering $1,000 in rent and keeping a roof over my head during one of the most difficult seasons of my life.

Over the past year, my life changed in ways I never expected. After the breakdown of my marriage, my husband left in the middle of the night. When he left, he also took our two dogs, who had been part of my daily life and family for years. Overnight, I found myself dealing with the emotional devastation of losing my marriage, my companionship, and the future I thought I was building.

Like many people going through divorce, I underestimated the financial impact it would have. Managing expenses on a single income has been much more difficult than I anticipated. I've worked hard to stay afloat, continued working, cut back on everything possible, and done my best to remain positive and independent.

Unfortunately, this month I have come up $1,000 short on rent.

Asking for help is incredibly difficult for me because I have always been someone who prides herself on taking care of herself and others. But right now, I am choosing vulnerability over pride because I simply need a helping hand to get through this moment.

Every dollar donated will go directly toward my rent and housing expenses. Your support will help provide stability while I continue rebuilding my life after divorce and work toward a more secure future.

If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean the world to me. Sometimes kindness from strangers and friends can help carry us through the moments when we feel most alone.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Thank you for your compassion, your prayers, your encouragement, and your support. I am deeply grateful for any help you can provide.

With gratitude,

Anisa