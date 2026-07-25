FT,24/7,365 CAREGIVER FOR MY ELDERLY PARENTS

Hi, my name is Ryan:

The reason that I have started this GiveSendGo is because I am in need of any financial help (and prayers) for the care of my elderly parents 🙏





Now I love my parents (probably more than about anything or anybody else on this earth) but it's overwhelming work with their short term memories failing them (the nursing profession refers to that as "sundowning") and the constant upkeep that they require 😞





I moved to Largo, Florida (from Cincinnati Ohio, in March of 2024) where we reside in a small, one bedroom apartment 💯





In order to make this move, I had to resign from my job (that I really miss sometimes) as a ready mix (concrete) truck driver

As a result, I've had to spend all that I saved up for retirement (about $15k )

And now my family is unable to help anymore due to their own health and financial issues 😢





Since I'm not married, no kids/commitments, making the move (myself) was the only logical option ☺️





But it can be VERY isolating because I'm always in either the nursing home (which took my father, but a lack of insurance and her refusal to seek medical help, leave her in the apartment that she doesn't want to leave) OR the very same apartment

I'm (as my former social worker put it) "tied to the hip" of my parents ❤️





So this is my full-time life now, any form of the (promised) government help is (at least) a couple of years off into the horizon

I need help with transportation issues, MY OWN MEDICAL BILLS (I've been recommended for a hearing aid that I can't afford) and I MAY need to have major surgery myself:





That, and I would just like to be able take them out for a nice dinner (or sightseeing) sometime👍





Now I'm unable to even find some "alone time" or time to socialize with others (because my mother is very fearful if I'm out of her sight for more than 15 minutes)





I sleep on a twin sized (and now broken) rollaway bed (in the living room) so that my mom can have the queen sized bed in her room, and I do what I can to take care of the finances:

Unfortunately;

We only have the social security for my mom and dad , plus his military disability, to work with

They are no longer cognizant about the math required to keep things afloat





I'm also doing the cooking, cleaning, driving, laundry, maintenance (that I'm able to do) and automotive repairs (also, only what I'm able to do) so (obviously) employment is out of the question





I'm in a very dire situation, so any financial help is greatly appreciated





10% of what we receive will go back to GiveSendGo, in alignment with Deuteronomy 14:22, because any help is going to the Lord and our household





Again, thank you for your time and prayers 🙏

Ryan Eason