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Frye DTS Fundraiser

Goal$17,670 USD
Raised$9,032 USD

Fundraiser created bySarah Richardson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Sarah Richardson

Frye DTS Fundraiser

We are happy to announce that God has called us into a season of missions. Matthew 28:19-20 says, ''Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you.''

We all follow this commandment in our various spheres of influence, but we believe that now is the time for us to do so in the traditional missions field.


We believe that doing a July- November Discipleship Training School as a couple at Youth With a Mission in Mazatlán, Mexico is a great opportunity to serve God and get prepared for all that He has assigned to us. The heart of YWAM is for students to know Christ and make Him known. DTS is a 5-month program with 3 months of lecture/teaching (know Christ) from the Bible and 2 months of outreach (make Him known) where the Great Commission is fulfilled through preaching the gospel, ministries, and/or practical service projects.


The cost for the lecture phase is $7,140 for us as a couple. This will cover the 3 months of the lecture phase that we will spend on the YWAM missionary base covering our room and board. The cost for outreach depends on where we go but ranges between $2,000-$5,000 per adult. Apart from this we also need to cover various expenses including international insurance, plane tickets, and other bills/expenses we have to continue to pay while abroad. This puts our current total fundraising goal at $21,400 by July. We have included an image of the cost breakdown as well as a short video giving more information on this page. (Swipe on the image of us above to view the cost breakdown and video).



Would you kindly consider joining us in prayerful partnership to support us in our journey? Financial contributions towards expenses like travel, lodging, and meals are deeply appreciated, no matter the size. If you're unable to contribute financially, your prayers are equally cherished and invaluable to us in this season.


Thank you for your prayerful consideration in this matter!


With love,


Sarah and Ian Frye


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