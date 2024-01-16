Support Fr Turbo Qualls and Family

On January 15, 2024, beloved priest Fr Turbo Qualls, rector of St Mary of Egypt Serbian Orthodox Church in Kansas City and co-host of the Royal Path podcast slipped on the ice created during this two week extreme winter weather, where temperatures have been regularly below zero. He requires surgery to his leg and will have an intense recovery of 8-12 weeks and physical therapy. Please help support him and his family to pay for their medical bills and other expenses during this time, and keep him, his family, and his parish in your prayers!