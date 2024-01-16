Campaign Image

Support Fr Turbo Qualls and Family

Goal:

 USD $34,000

Raised:

 USD $39,725

Campaign created by Nicholas Finzer

Campaign funds will be received by Turbo Qualls

On January 15, 2024, beloved priest Fr Turbo Qualls, rector of St Mary of Egypt Serbian Orthodox Church in Kansas City and co-host of the Royal Path podcast slipped on the ice created during this two week extreme winter weather, where temperatures have been regularly below zero. He requires surgery to his leg and will have an intense recovery of 8-12 weeks and physical therapy. Please help support him and his family to pay for their medical bills and other expenses during this time, and keep him, his family, and his parish in your prayers!

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 400.00 USD
14 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Fr. Turbo, Thank you for all you do! I have the icon you painted of St. Mary of Egypt and it is one that I love and cherish. Her prayers have helped me greatly. I live in Missouri and hope to visit your parish some day. May God Bless you and your beautiful family. I will add you to my prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
9 months ago

Thank you for everything you do, may you heal quickly 🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 38.00 USD
9 months ago

God bless you Father! Listening from St Sebastian Serbian Orthodox Church in Carson City, NV

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
9 months ago

A good struggle, father 🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
9 months ago

☦️🙏🏻

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 12.00 USD
10 months ago

May God bless your recovery Father, praying for you! -John from AZ

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
10 months ago

St Barbara Monastery
$ 500.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
11 months ago

Matthew Nilsson
$ 50.00 USD
11 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
11 months ago

Get well Father Turbo. We love you and pray for your recovery. Michael and Kristina Winchester of St. Andrew's Church in Delta Colorado

