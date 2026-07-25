Froodie’s Emergency Medical Care.

Hi, my name is Sean Reising & my dog who is 14 years old is named Froodie Sue who is a Miniature Doberman Pincher. I inherited Froodie from my Godfather in December of 2017 after he sadly passed away at 68 years old.





Froodie has had an Enlarged Heart that has gotten worse recently but how bad is unknown along with a Mass in her Abdomen which is not known whether it is cancer or not until I can get the Sonogram. I have already completed the Bloodwork & X-Rays & she is now currently on Five different medications to help with the symptoms at this time but this can only last so long. I have a Credit with Cherry that works with a Veterinarian Clinic but the limit is nearly maxed out now.





If I can get the Sonogram on her chest & abdomen, I can know for sure where these conditions stand for Froodie. If the Mass is Benign, then, they can do an operation that would Save Froodie’s Life. If it’s Cancer, then, there’s nothing they can do unfortunately. This Sonogram can also help with possibly giving correct Heart Medications.





I hope that with your Donation & Prayers, that Froodie Sue can have some more wonderful years left rather than possibly going sooner than that.





Thank You For Giving If You Have.





Sincerely. Sean Reising.