Frontline Fellowship Priority Projects Africa

​Frontline Fellowship seeks to glorify God through:





- Evangelising in War Zones

- Assisting Persecuted Churches

- Working for Reformation and Revival in Africa

- Serving God in: Angola, Mozambique, Malawi, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Zambia, Zimbabwe and the Congo.





Evangelising in the War Zones

Frontline Fellowship is a Bible-based African Mission that has pioneered missionary work into neglected mission fields and areas resistant to the Gospel. Since 1982, Frontline missionaries have travelled hundreds of thousands of kilometres by foot, by motorbikes, by dugout canoes, trucks and aircraft to boldly proclaim the Gospel of repentance and faith in Christ to soldiers, guerrillas, resistance fighters and civilians on all sides of many conflicts in Africa.

The Founder and Director of Frontline Fellowship, Dr. Peter Hammond, has personally carried out over 140 missions in the war zones and presented over 18,000 sermons, Bible studies and lectures in 38 countries. In the course of their missionary activities some Frontline missionaries have been ambushed, come under artillery bombardment and mortar fire, been stabbed, shot at, beaten by mobs, arrested and imprisoned. The Frontline mission base and high school in Sudan repeatedly came under aerial bombardment by the government of Sudan Air Force (10 times in 18 months). Over the years, 20 people involved in Frontline Fellowship outreaches have been imprisoned in Marxist or Muslim countries. Yet, by the grace of God, everyone was freed in response to persistent prayer and pressure (Luke 18:1 – 5).

Frontline Fellowship has been in the forefront of:

Pioneering missionary work into war-ravaged Angola, Mozambique and Sudan; Researching and opening up neglected areas and restricted access areas;

Assisting Persecuted Churches:

Assisting persecuted Christians and prisoners with books, emergency relief aid (including tons of medicines, foods, clothes, seed, bicycles and tools), encouragement and Bible teaching;

Developing a network of couriers and evangelists to distribute many tons of Bibles, in over 100 languages, to suffering Christians;

Providing in-depth leadership training for thousands of pastors, evangelists, chaplains, teachers, nurses and civil leaders in neglected areas;

Speaking up for the persecuted, publishing the sufferings and testimonies of believers in print, on radio, T.V. and in hundreds of international meetings every year.

Working for Reformation and Revival:

Frontline Fellowship is a leading force in leadership training and networking for Reformation.

Frontline Fellowship publishes many items each year and has distributed millions of Gospel leaflets, booklets, books and Bibles throughout Africa.

Frontline Fellowship has distributed millions of Gospel leaflets, booklets, books and Bibles throughout Africa. Frontline Fellowship conducts numerous seminars, conferences or workshops each year. Through literature and leadership training, Frontline Fellowship is educating and enlisting tens of thousands of Christians to “disciple the nations…teaching obedience.” Just in Sudan, since 1995, Frontline Fellowship trained thousands of pastors, chaplains, medics and teachers. We provided thousands of Christian textbooks to over 350 schools in Sudan. FF has delivered and distributed over 650,000 Bibles and Christian books in 24 languages throughout 14 regions of Sudan.

In Zimbabwe, Frontline has distributed Boxes with Love including food, medicines and Scriptures into some of the most desperately needy areas and providing leadership, training to thousands of pastors, chaplains, medics and teachers.

Frontline Fellowship Priority Projects

To download the Priority Projects for Prayer and Action With Pictures, CLICK HERE

These projects represent part of our work in seeking to fulfil the Great Commission in Africa, ministering strategically to spirit, mind and body - Transforming nations by changing lives:

Nuba Mountains of Sudan:

• Study Bibles for Pastors.

• Audio-Bibles and Film Evangelism equipment to empower Evangelists and Chaplains.

• Christian Textbooks for Teachers.

• Catechisms in Arabic and English.

• Building up the libraries of Bible colleges with suitable Bible-based books and resources.

• Travel and logistical costs for upcoming missions to Sudan.

• Training Courses and equipment for Chaplains, Teachers, Evangelists and Counsellors.

Overland Missions

• An additional 4WD field vehicle is needed to respond to ministry invitations and multiply our effectiveness in the field.

• Fuel and travel costs for upcoming multi-country Africa overland missions.

• Printing of books and tracts for pastors, chaplains, teachers and evangelists.

• Printing and Translation projects.

• Leadership training, Literature Distribution and Love in Action across Namibia, Botswana, Zambia, Malawi, Tanzania, Congo, Uganda, Sudan, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho and Swaziland.

• Promoting Reformation 500 FIRE Back to the Bible movements.

Zambia:

• Audio-visual equipment, including Audio Bibles and video projectors for key Evangelists.

• Training and equipping Evangelists to reach remote areas and to conduct church planting and establishing of Christian schools across the border in neighbouring Angola, Congo, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

• Biblical Preaching Workshops.

Zimbabwe:

• Serving the suffering in Zimbabwe with Love in Action, medical support, Boxes with Love to pensioners, food supplies for prisoners and practical help for pastors.

• Reprinting Biblical Principles for Africa, for distribution in Zimbabwe.

• Leadership Training, Evangelism and Discipleship, Biblical Preaching Workshops, Discernment Seminars.

Congo River Mission

• Suitable boat.

• All-terrain vehicle.

• Short-wave Radio.

South Africa:

• Sponsorships for worthy candidates for our Great Commission Courses and Biblical Worldview Summits.

• Training future Missionaries through in-service apprenticeship and discipleship.

• Literature4Africa Bible, book and tract distribution throughout Southern Africa.

• Leadership Training Workshops.

• Reformation Society.

Africa Christian Action

Muslim Evangelism

• IT staff and equipment to maintain and expand our digital and online ministries.

• New vehicle for mission and ministry use in and around the Western Cape.

• Printing Projects

• Fuel Costs

“He who sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and he who sows bountifully will also reap bountifully. So let each one give as he purposed in his heart, not grudgingly or of necessity, for God loves a cheerful giver. God is able to make all grace abound toward you, that you, always having all sufficiency in all things, may have in abundance for every good work.” 2 Corinthians 9:6-8