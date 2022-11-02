From Orphan to Osborn

We are so excited to announce we are ADOPTING from COLOMBIA!

We have spent years praying about adoption and have spent countless hours learning and conversing about bringing another child into our family.

We know the time is now! We are thrilled to share our journey with family, friends and you.

Who are the Osborns?





Ryan, Katie, Lincoln (7) and Emerson (4) live in Northern Michigan. Ryan is a 4/5 grade teacher at NCCA and Katie is the Ministry Coordinator at their church. Our boys love learning, sports, art, music and ADVENTURING. As a family we are commited to serving God, serving our community and loving without strings attached. Our family is united and overjoyed in our pursuit to bring another child into the Osborn household.

We know you have questions! Here are answers to some of them.

Why International Adoption, Why Colombia?

Our hearts were easily drawn to international adoption.

When we first sat down to discuss adoption we began researching where the biggest need was. Colombia is among the top 5 countries that need people to adopt. There are currently 11,000 orphans in Colombia that need forever homes.

Logistically, Colombia also requires less travel time for our family.

Are you working with an agency?

Yes, we researched and prayed over this decision as well. We have contracted with All God's Children International. They are a Christian organization that has proven to be very ethical. All God's Children International vision is to empower local leaders to intervene for the 8 million children currently living in institutions and create more pathways to family and independence.

What do you know about the child you will be adopting?

AGCI requires that families adopt in birth order, so we will adopt a child who is younger than our son, Emerson, who is 4.

We will not know the gender of our child until we are matched.

What is the process and where are you at in the process?

We first applied to AGCI on February 4, and our application was approved February 10.

We then completed our contract paper work and our contract was approved on March 1.

We are now in the process of completing our Home Study and preparing our dossier (this is basically our family portfolio that shows both US and Colombia that we are prepared to provide a loving and caring environment for our child.)

Once everything is prepared we will be placed on a waiting list to be matched with a child.

Once matched we will prepare and then travel to Colombia for 3 weeks to complete paperwork, spend time with our child and begin to bond with them.

Welcome Home! After our stay in Colombia we will come home with our child.

How much will this cost?

Adoption is very expensive. We knew from the beginning that God would provide and he truly has and we know will continue to do so.

AGCI estimates that BEFORE travel and lodging that our cost will be around $33,000. With travel and lodging we are estimating that our costs will be above $40,000.

How much of your own personal funds have you spent so far?

To date we have spent around $12,000 of our own personal finances. This has covered our contract fee and many home study documents and services.

We have received over $3500 in donations and have used those for agency fees.

How can we support you?

Pray! Please pray for our child, our family, our journey, the US and Colombian government, our agency and all the people we will meet throughout this journey. Please also pray for our child's birth family.

Encouragement - We have found this journey to be very intense and it has required laser focus. We appreciate all the encouragement we have received from family and friends it has given us the fuel we have needed to keep going.

Financially. We are in this together. God has been clear with us to not be afraid of the financial aspect of this journey. This journey includes our community and our tribe. We are thankful for those of you who have made the decision to sow into this journey. *We have a bank account that is specifically for our adoption.

Ask questions - we are committed to transparency and love that so many people want to be part of this journey with us!





Thank you for your prayers and support! We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love our family has received! We can't wait for the day that we can introduce our newest family member! <3

