From Orphan to Osborn

Thank you for your prayers and support! We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love our family has received! We can't wait for the day that we can introduce our newest family member! <3
We are so excited for your family!
This is a wonderful endeavor! We wish you all the best with it! :-)
"Thank you so much!! We are so honored and humbled that you would partner with us on this journey!" By Katherine Osborn
January 7th, 2025
We are nearly 3 years into our journey! A few days after Christmas we received the long awaited news that our dossier was finally APPROVED in Colombia! We are officially on the waiting list!
Our home study is up for renewal and will be completed in February.
We also need to update our immigration documents.
*Our biggest hurdle at the moment: Our contract with our agency expires in February 2025. If we are not matched with a child before the contract deadline we will need to renew our contract. The fee to renew is $5000.00.
Between the contract renewal, home study update and immigration paperwork we will need around $6,500.00.
As of today we have applied for 1 grant and have started the application for 2 others.
Would you join us in this BOLD prayer: We are praying that we will be MATCHED before our contract date is up. Our agency has said the wait to be matched is still up to 2 years. We are believing for a miracle.
March 20th, 2023
We are thanking God for his PERFECT provision. We knew going into this journey we would be making sacrifices, we didn't realize how many others would also make sacrifices on our behalf. We can't begin to articulate our gratitude to all of our family and friends who have joined us in this journey and made sacrifices to bring our child home!
We have a trip to Lansing on Wednesday to have many documents authenticated by the State.
If all goes as planned, we should be ready to send our entire dossier to AGCI this weekend! Once received all the documents will begin to be translated!
Thank you again for all of your prayers. We KNOW they are being answered.
February 9th, 2023
Hello Friends and Family!
This journey has turned into a marathon, rather than a sprint. We have learned to embrace the large spaces of time between each step. :-)
Our dossier is nearly complete! We are waiting on Homeland Security Clearance, once we receive that we will have all of our formal documents apostilled and our dossier will be translated. Once this happens it will be sent to Colombia and we will officially be on the waiting list to be matched!
Our adoption agency is estimating the wait time to be between 18-24 months. This, of course, was not what we were hoping for, but we are fully trusting God's timing. He is the God of miracles and the God of perfect timing. We know he has our son or daughter hand picked and will unite us in his perfect timing.
We did receive amazing news that our family has received a $10,000 grant from Show Hope Foundation. This foundation was started by Stephen Curtis Chapman and his wife. They have such a testimony in regards to their adoption journey. We are SO thankful for this blessing. Our agency holds these funds until travel, so they are not available to us for any upfront bills/fees, but this will cover a vast majority of what we need when our travel time comes! Thank you Lord!
We were intentional over the holiday season to step back from fundraising and paperwork and be very present with our boys, Lincoln and Emerson. We are so thankful for that decision and God really revealed himself to us and blessed us with some beautiful family time.
Up until this point we have been able to cover all of our costs totalling $16,750.00. (Contract fees, psychological evaluations, program fees, fingerprints, Homeland Security Clearance)
We have used our personal savings, sold jewelry, made major budget shifts and been blessed by friends and family to cover costs thus far.
At this point in time we need $5000.00 to cover our dossier. Our dossier will not be translated and/or sent to Colombia until this payment is made.
We are asking specifically for PRAYERS because God has ALWAYS provided and always will!
If you feel compelled to be part of our journey through a financial gift we have changed donation platforms. After some very wise counsel we will no longer use Go Fund Me and will instead be using a CHRISTIAN organization.
You can also donate to our Agency directly. It is imperative to note that the funds are to be used for Ryan and Katie Osborn Colombia Adoption Fees
All God's Children International
1400 NE 136th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98684
As always please reach out with any questions! We LOVE discussing all things Colombia, adoption, struggles, victories and more!
Thank you for love and prayers! Thank you for being part of this story! We are blessed!
