From Orphan to Osborn

From Orphan to Osborn

We are so excited to announce we are ADOPTING from COLOMBIA!
 
We have spent years praying about adoption and have spent countless hours learning and conversing about bringing another child into our family.
 
We know the time is now! We are thrilled to share our journey with family, friends and you.
 
Who are the Osborns?

Ryan, Katie, Lincoln (7) and Emerson (4) live in Northern Michigan. Ryan is a 4/5 grade teacher at NCCA and Katie is the Ministry Coordinator at their church. Our boys love learning, sports, art, music and ADVENTURING. As a family we are commited to serving God, serving our community and loving without strings attached. Our family is united and overjoyed in our pursuit to bring another child into the Osborn household. 
 
We know you have questions! Here are answers to some of them.
 
Why International Adoption, Why Colombia?
 
Our hearts were easily drawn to international adoption.
  • When we first sat down to discuss adoption we began researching where the biggest need was. Colombia is among the top 5 countries that need people to adopt. There are currently 11,000 orphans in Colombia that need forever homes.
  • Logistically, Colombia also requires less travel time for our family.
 
Are you working with an agency?
 
  • Yes, we researched and prayed over this decision as well. We have contracted with All God's Children International. They are a Christian organization that has proven to be very ethical. All God's Children International vision is to empower local leaders to intervene for the 8 million children currently living in institutions and create more pathways to family and independence.
 
What do you know about the child you will be adopting?
 
  • AGCI requires that families adopt in birth order, so we will adopt a child who is younger than our son, Emerson, who is 4.
  • We will not know the gender of our child until we are matched.
 
What is the process and where are you at in the process?
 
  • We first applied to AGCI on February 4, and our application was approved February 10.
  • We then completed our contract paper work and our contract was approved on March 1.
  • We are now in the process of completing our Home Study and preparing our dossier (this is basically our family portfolio that shows both US and Colombia that we are prepared to provide a loving and caring environment for our child.)
  • Once everything is prepared we will be placed on a waiting list to be matched with a child.
  • Once matched we will prepare and then travel to Colombia for 3 weeks to complete paperwork, spend time with our child and begin to bond with them.
  • Welcome Home! After our stay in Colombia we will come home with our child.
 
How much will this cost?
 
  • Adoption is very expensive. We knew from the beginning that God would provide and he truly has and we know will continue to do so.
  • AGCI estimates that BEFORE travel and lodging that our cost will be around $33,000. With travel and lodging we are estimating that our costs will be above $40,000.
 
How much of your own personal funds have you spent so far?
 
  • To date we have spent around $12,000 of our own personal finances. This has covered our contract fee and many home study documents and services.
  • We have received over $3500 in donations and have used those for agency fees. 
 
How can we support you?
 
  • Pray! Please pray for our child, our family, our journey, the US and Colombian government, our agency and all the people we will meet throughout this journey. Please also pray for our child's birth family.
  • Encouragement - We have found this journey to be very intense and it has required laser focus. We appreciate all the encouragement we have received from family and friends it has given us the fuel we have needed to keep going.
  • Financially. We are in this together. God has been clear with us to not be afraid of the financial aspect of this journey. This journey includes our community and our tribe. We are thankful for those of you who have made the decision to sow into this journey. *We have a bank account that is specifically for our adoption.
  • Ask questions - we are committed to transparency and love that so many people want to be part of this journey with us! 

 
 
Thank you for your prayers and support! We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love our family has received! We can't wait for the day that we can introduce our newest family member! <3

Updates

Update #4

January 7th, 2025

We are nearly 3 years into our journey! A few days after Christmas we received the long awaited news that our dossier was finally APPROVED in Colombia! We are officially on the waiting list! 

Our home study is up for renewal and will be completed in February. 

We also need to update our immigration documents. 

*Our biggest hurdle at the moment: Our contract with our agency expires in February 2025. If we are not matched with a child before the contract deadline we will need to renew our contract. The fee to renew is $5000.00. 

Between the contract renewal, home study update and immigration paperwork we will need around $6,500.00. 

As of today we have applied for 1 grant and have started the application for 2 others. 

Would you join us in this BOLD prayer: We are praying that we will be MATCHED before our contract date is up. Our agency has said the wait  to be matched is still up to 2 years. We are believing for a miracle. 

Update #3

March 20th, 2023

We are thanking God for his PERFECT provision. We knew going into this journey we would be making sacrifices, we didn't realize how many others would also make sacrifices on our behalf. We can't begin to articulate our gratitude to all of our family and friends who have joined us in this journey and made sacrifices to bring our child home! 

We have a trip to Lansing on Wednesday to have many documents authenticated by the State.  

If all goes as planned, we should be ready to send our entire dossier to AGCI this weekend! Once received all the documents will begin to be translated! 

Thank you again for all of your prayers. We KNOW they are being answered. 


Update #1

February 9th, 2023

Hello Friends and Family!

This journey has turned into a marathon, rather than a sprint. We have learned to embrace the large spaces of time between each step. :-)

Our dossier is nearly complete! We are waiting on Homeland Security Clearance, once we receive that we will have all of our formal documents apostilled and our dossier will be translated. Once this happens it will be sent to Colombia and we will officially be on the waiting list to be matched! 

Our adoption agency is estimating the wait time to be between 18-24 months. This, of course, was not what we were hoping for, but we are fully trusting God's timing. He is the God of miracles and the God of perfect timing. We know he has our son or daughter hand picked and will unite us in his perfect timing. 

We did receive amazing news that our family has received a $10,000 grant from Show Hope Foundation. This foundation was started by Stephen Curtis Chapman and his wife. They have such a testimony in regards to their adoption journey. We are SO thankful for this blessing. Our agency holds these funds until travel, so they are not available to us for any upfront bills/fees, but this will cover a vast majority of what we need when our travel time comes! Thank you Lord!

We were intentional over the holiday season to step back from fundraising and paperwork and be very present with our boys, Lincoln and Emerson. We are so thankful for that decision and God really revealed himself to us and blessed us with some beautiful family time. 

Up until this point we have been able to cover all of our costs totalling $16,750.00. (Contract fees, psychological evaluations, program fees, fingerprints, Homeland Security Clearance) 

We have used our personal savings, sold jewelry, made major budget shifts and been blessed by friends and family to cover costs thus far.

At this point in time we need $5000.00 to cover our dossier. Our dossier will not be translated and/or sent to Colombia until this payment is made. 

We are asking specifically for PRAYERS because God has ALWAYS provided and always will! 

If you feel compelled to be part of our journey through a financial gift we have changed donation platforms. After some very wise counsel we will no longer use Go Fund Me and will instead be using a CHRISTIAN organization.

You can also donate to our Agency directly. It is imperative to note that the funds are to be used for Ryan and Katie Osborn Colombia Adoption Fees


All God's Children International 

1400 NE 136th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98684


As always please reach out with any questions! We LOVE discussing all things Colombia, adoption, struggles, victories and more! 


Thank you for love and prayers! Thank you for being part of this story! We are blessed!

