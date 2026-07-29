I’m Dia Almagrabi, 31, from Adana.





For 6 years, I’ve woken up to the sound of grinding metal and gone to sleep smelling like burns.





My hands are scarred. My back is broken. And my mind... my mind is tired.

My doctor said: “Dia, your body is screaming. The depression is eating you alive.” Now I take pills just to walk into the workshop.





But at night, when I get home, I find peace in a tiny screwdriver and a cracked phone screen. I fix my friends’ phones for free. One quiet hour like that makes me forget 10 hours of hell.





My dream is simple: I want to trade my welding helmet for a magnifying glass. I want to trade sparks for screens that light up again. I want a job that doesn’t make me hate mornings.





I don’t need a million. I need one chance. A 2-month course costs $1,500.

$1,500 = my health, my sanity, my future.





If my story touched you, help me get there. If you can’t, share it. Maybe your share will be the spark that reignites my hope.





*Dia Almagrabi*

#FromIronToiPhones





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6 years of iron work = depression + back pain + burns

1 hour fixing phones = peace + hope + a dream

I’m Dia, 31, from Adana. $1,500 for a repair course gets me out of hell.

Will you help me breathe again? #FromIronToiPhones