From Dream to Mission

Hello, I'm Mollie McFarland, and I am stepping into a calling that began as a childhood dream and has now become a life-altering mission.

As a young child, I received a vision/dream from God, a clear message that I was meant to distribute Bibles to those who have never encountered His Word. This dream stayed with me, even through the ups and downs, quietly shaping my heart and guiding my steps, even when the path ahead seemed unclear.

Years later, I found myself in Whitsunday, Australia, where I completed my Discipleship Training School (DTS) with Youth With A Mission (YWAM). That experience deepened my faith and reignited a strong passion for sharing the Gospel. Now, I am preparing to take the next step in this journey by enrolling in the Discipleship Bible School (DBS) at YWAM Colorado Springs.

The DBS is a 12-week intensive program designed to immerse students in the study of God's Word, equipping them with a deep understanding of Scripture and the tools to communicate it effectively. This training is essential for me as I prepare to fulfill the calling God placed on my life—to distribute Bibles and share His message of hope and salvation.

However, this journey requires financial support. Your contribution will directly fund my participation in the DBS, enabling me to gain the knowledge and skills necessary to serve in Bible distribution efforts worldwide.

By supporting this mission, you are not just helping me; you are investing in the spread of God's Word to those who have never heard it. Each Bible distributed represents a life touched, a heart transformed, and a soul drawn closer to Christ.

I invite you to join me in this mission. Your prayers, encouragement, and financial support will make a lasting impact. Together, we can bring the light of God's Word to the darkest corners of the earth.

Thank you for considering partnering with me on this journey. Your support means more than words can express.

With gratitude and so much love,

Mollie McFarland







