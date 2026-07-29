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From World Stage to The Secret Place

Goal$200,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBambi Brock

Fundraiser funds will be received by Bambi Brock

From World Stage to The Secret Place

The Surrendered Voice:

I have spent my life at the highest levels of music, training under Seth Riggs (teacher to Michael Jackson and Josh Groban) and performing globally as a backup singer and soloist for Yanni. But at the height of my career, I felt a different calling. I chose to surrender my voice and my life entirely to the Lord, turning away from the spotlight to find the "Secret Place" in worship.


​A Mother’s Legacy, A Daughter’s Song:

My mother has spent her life giving away millions to the Body of Christ, being in supernatural ministry, penning two powerful books: Supernatural Journeys and Intimacy with the Lord through her first book, "The Lover's Dance: A Journey Through the Song of Solomon." My previous album was birthed from her work on this book and i provided the audible voiceover as well. Now, I am preparing to record a new project based on her latest book: "Do You Hear His Sound?"


The Mission: Caregiving & Creation:

Today, my life looks very different. I am the primary caregiver for my mother as she navigates the journey of memory loss. While her mind may face challenges, her spirit is louder than ever. I am doing everything I can to honor her by bringing her words to life through music, dancing, teachings, and sharing snippets of this lifestyle.


​My sound is a bridge—blending the soaring power of opera with the smooth, soothing intimacy of the SLS technique. I produce everything from my mobile studio in Hawaii, proving that God can use what is in our hands to reach the world.


How You Can Help:

​By partnering with this campaign, you are helping me:

• ​Record the new album," Do You Hear His Sound?"

• Professional production and mastering to capture this "Sacred Sound"

• ​Preserve My Mother's Books: Keeping her supernatural insights in print and available for the next generation

• ​Support a Caregiver: Allowing me to stay by my mother's side during this season while continuing our shared ministry


​I once sang for the world; now I sing for the One Holy Trinity: Father, Son & Holy Spirit - Who gave me my voice to reach souls for His Kingdom.

- Bambi


P.S....

Overcoming the Kona Low Windstorms:

​While my heart is focused on the "Sacred Sound" of this new album, our physical home—the place where I care for my mother and record my music—has been deeply impacted by the recent Kona Low windstorms.


​Living in Hawaii, we are used to the wind, but these storms brought unexpected challenges with the non-stop heavy rain for 2 weeks... We are currently facing urgent home repairs due to water and wind damage, including structural issues with our doors, windows and walls. ​I am working tirelessly to handle the insurance claims and warranty calls, but the immediate costs of restoration are significant. By supporting this campaign, you aren't just funding a record; you are helping us restore our sanctuary. Your generosity helps me repair the damage to our home and replace the tools I need to continue my ministry and care for my mother in a safe, dry, and professional environment.


​Even in the midst of the storm, we choose to Hear His Sound...

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