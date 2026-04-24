From waste to workshop: Did you know that in 2026 we have the power to turn our plastic waste into innovative building materials. We are launching a new local business dedicated to doing just that, we aim to tackle plastic pollution head on by recycling local plastic waste into durable useful products like park benches and sustainable materials. Our goal: to raise funds for our industrial shredder and molding machines.your donations transforms a single use plastics into a permanent part of our communities. A sustainable business: this isn't just a cleanup it's the foundation of a new, environmentally conscious local manufacturing business. Please donate and share this message with anyone who cares about a cleaner environment