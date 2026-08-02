War, Loss, and a Dream: Help Me Be a Nurse

⏰ Registration closes September 18, 2026 after that, this opportunity is gone forever.

I grew up across the street from a small park in Aleppo, where kids played until sunset and the smell of my mother's cooking would call us home. Years later, that same street became a place where a sniper's bullet or a mortar shell could fall at any moment. That is how war changes a place and how it changes you.

In late 2015, I fled Aleppo with nothing but hope, searching for a safer life for myself and the family I would one day build. A few months after I left, I learned my father had died of a heart attack and stroke worn down by years of shelling and fear. I could not go back to say goodbye. That loss is still one of the deepest wounds of my life.

During the war, I watched hospitals overwhelmed and doctors stretched too thin. But I noticed something else: nurses stayed. They monitored every heartbeat, calmed frightened families, and became the human connection between fear and hope. That image never left me.

Today, I am a husband, a father of two, and a refugee rebuilding my life in Türkiye. After years of working, learning a new language, and raising my children, I was accepted into the Bachelor of Nursing program at Kilis 7 Aralık University — a goal I chased for years without giving up.

Getting in was the first challenge. Staying in is the real one.

Every week, I will travel between Gaziantep and Kilis for lectures, labs, and hospital training. Every hour in a classroom is an hour I cannot spend earning money for rent, food, transportation, and my children's school needs.

As a father, I cannot choose between providing for my family today and building their future tomorrow I need to do both.

This is what your support makes possible. It isn't charity to me it's trust. It buys the time I need to actually show up: fully present in class, and fully present for my future patients, without my mind split by fear of how we'll get through the month.

What I am asking for and why:

I am raising $21,900 to cover my first year of nursing school roughly $1,825 a month (about $60 a day):

🏫 $450/month — University fees, course materials, and daily commute between Gaziantep and Kilis 🏠 $625/month — Rent, heating, and essential household utilities for my family 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 $750/month — My two children's school expenses, nutrition, and basic living costs

You can make a difference by sponsoring:

A full month → $1,825 A week → $450 A day → $60 Or simply whatever you can every dollar is one less thing to fear

Note: Because I'm based in Türkiye, GiveSendGo displays this campaign in Turkish Lira (TRY) the amounts above are the USD equivalent of my actual monthly needs.

Why nursing? Why now?

I am 36 years old. I have waited, worked, and sacrificed to reach this moment. I did not choose nursing because it was easy I chose it because I have seen, with my own eyes, what it means when a skilled and compassionate nurse stands between a patient and their worst moment.

My ultimate goal is to become an ICU nurse, where advanced science and human compassion meet at their most critical point. Eventually, I hope to pursue a Master's and PhD in Nursing because while a nurse cares for hundreds of patients, a nurse who teaches helps shape thousands more.

My promise to you:

This campaign covers my first year of a four-year program. I am committed to full transparency I will share regular updates on my academic progress, grades, and journey here on GiveSendGo.

I cannot promise a journey without obstacles. But I promise you this: I will study with everything I have. I will be accountable for every dollar. And one day, when I am standing in a hospital helping someone in their darkest hour your kindness will be right there with me.

⏰ Don't wait September 18 is the deadline

If you can give $25 today, you cover one full day of my children's meals and transportation.

If you can't give, sharing this page takes 10 seconds and could change everything.

Thank you for reading my story, for your prayers, and for helping me protect this opportunity for my family and my future patients.

(Official enrollment documents and university acceptance letters are available for verification upon request.)