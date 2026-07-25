From Twice Discarded to Forever Cherished

🐾 Rescued Twice, Broken Once: Help Us Heal This Sweet Girl 🐾

Today, we are pulling another innocent soul off the streets of Lamont CA.

Eddie, a dedicated animal rescuer we partner with closely, found this sweet girl abandoned and left to fend for herself in the fields of Lamont. When scanned for a chip, our hearts broke a little more: she is already registered to Kern County Animal Services.

This means she has already survived the streets once, was rescued, adopted out, and then... failed by the people who were supposed to love her. She has been traumatized twice. First as a stray, and now dumped all over again.

The Journey to Healing Starts Now

Right now, she is on her way to Sequoia Dog Sanctuary. She doesn’t know it yet, but her days of fear, hunger, and abandonment are officially over. Because of her past, her immediate future looks like this:

Decompression: Giving her a safe, quiet space to realize she is finally secure.

Socialization: Helping her rebuild her trust in humans and learn to be a dog again.

Manners & Training: Equipping her with everything she needs to find a true forever home that will never let her go.

How You Can Help

This is the exhausting, heartbreaking, but deeply rewarding work we do here at Sequoia Dog Sanctuary. We cannot do it alone. Every single rescue requires medical checks, high-quality food, decompression resources, and time.

Please consider donating to her rescue fund today. If you cannot donate, please share her story. Your share could be the reason her future family finds her.

Let’s show her that humans can keep their promises. Thank you for standing with us and supporting Sequoia Dog Sanctuary!