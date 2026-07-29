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From Tinkets story came a rescue mission

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byChristina White

Fundraiser funds will be received by Christina White

From Tinkets story came a rescue mission

Help us rebuild BeK9ND Dog Rescue


Four years ago, I met a group of children in Mityana, Uganda who desperately needed help to attend school. While learning about their lives, I noticed something else in the background of their videos — a pregnant stray dog named Tinket.

I asked about her and was horrified to learn that this was her second litter. Her first puppies had been brutally killed by neighbors through poisoning and stomping. I could not look away from that suffering.

I paid for a small dog house and fenced pen so Tinket could safely deliver her puppies. She did. But even then tragedy struck again — one of the puppies, whom I named Beso, was poisoned.

That was the moment everything changed.

What started as helping one mother dog became a mission to protect stray dogs in a community where many animals are neglected, abused, or viewed as unwanted. Together, we slowly built kennels, then eventually a full shelter protected from hostile neighbors. From that effort, BeK9ND Dog Rescue was born.

Since then, these incredible young people have helped save more than 200 dogs.

But it has not been easy.

Sadly, the world of animal rescue online can be very dark. There are scammers who abuse animals for videos to manipulate people into donating money. Because of this, legitimate rescues like ours are constantly attacked, falsely accused, and reported. Our social media pages have even been flagged after people stole our videos and pretended to be us.

Despite all of that, we continue forward.

We work directly with local veterinarians to spay and neuter dogs, provide medical care, and improve shelter conditions. Government officials and veterinarians have inspected the shelter. Every improvement we’ve made has come from people choosing compassion over indifference.

We had slowly built a wonderful online community of supporters, but after losing our social media platforms, we are now forced to rebuild from the beginning.

I have personally watched this journey grow from one small dog house for Tinket into a shelter that now gives safety, food, medical care, and love to countless stray dogs.

Now we need your help.

Your donation helps provide: • Food for rescued dogs

• Veterinary care and medications

• Spay and neuter programs

• Shelter repairs and expansion

• Emergency rescues

• Community education about animal welfare

Most importantly, your support tells these kids — and these dogs — that they are not alone.

Please help us continue making a difference for the stray dogs of Mityana.

Every life saved matters.

With love and gratitude,

Christina White & the BeK9ND Team

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